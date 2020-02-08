“Kagaz nahi dikhayenge”: BJP Karnataka mocks Muslim voters and says the documents are safe for the NPR

On Saturday, when Delhi got out, Karnataka of BJP mocked female voters with the slogan that has become synonymous with the CAA-NRC protests.

Based on a popular poem by Varun Grover, the sentence reads: “Hum Kagaaz Nahi Dikhaneynege.”

BJP’s Karnataka grip tweeted mockingly; “Kaagaz Nahi Dikayenge Hum”. Keep the documents in a safe place. You will need to redisplay them during the #NPR exercise. # DelhiPolls2020 ”

The BJP’s tweet appears to violate what the party recently said about the NPR.

Earlier this week, the Minister of State for the Interior, Nityanand Rai, replied in written responses to specific questions about the National Population Register (NPR) that a document to update national population data should not be collected during the exercise.

He explained that only information to the best of his knowledge and belief was expected from the respondents.

“Demographics and other information about each family and person should be updated / collected. No document has to be collected during the exercise. The Aadhaar number must be provided voluntarily. Furthermore, no check is to be carried out to find persons with citizenship. during the exercise. “The minister replied,” he said.

The post has also outraged many on Twitter. While some spoke in support of the BJP, others still interpreted it as a threat.

“Once BJP Karnataka found a sense of humor. Now you can find those people in Shaheen Bhag who you know that Caa was never the order of the day with evidence,” wrote one user.

How is that a threat?

– vivek singh (@vivekbabaji) February 8, 2020

Actually, the purpose of this tweet wasn’t to make a silly joke. The purpose was to show their core voters: “See how many Muslims vote”. The campaign has ended, but attempts to polarize continue. #DelhiElections https://t.co/LSalGxrvl3

– Aditya Menon (@ AdityaMenon22) February 8, 2020

NPR does not need documents according to your own party. And who are you threatening disgusting troll? @ BJP4Karnataka? https://t.co/fmLiBjTxyc

– Karen Rebelo (@Karen_Rebelo) February 8, 2020

For once, BJP Karnataka found a sense of humor. Well, one of these people is found in Shaheen Bhag, you know, Caa was never the order of the day with evidence. https://t.co/s82HuGXXHR

– Ram V (@ ramanan1949) February 8, 2020

How about mocking the country rules … that’s cool, isn’t it?

– TheOne (@singhghanshyam) February 8, 2020

I love this BJP stance. Finally the right answers.

– Trishuladhari (@trishuladhari) February 8, 2020

