Kaduna youths block Sabon Tasha highway due to frequent kidnappings

Hundreds of young people from the Juji community in the local government area of ​​Chikun, Kaduna State, held a demonstration on Saturday against the kidnapping cases.

They walked from their community in the wee hours of Saturday to Sabon Tasha, where they blocked the highway for almost an hour.

They lit campfires for around 30 minutes, preventing the free movement of vehicles before the arrival of the commander of the Nigerian army’s Kaduna brigade in a convoy of about six trucks with armed soldiers, accompanied by police. from Sabon Tasha.

It took combined security forces from the military, police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to disperse the angry youth.

The brigade commander asked them to return to their community, assuring them of adequate measures to protect them.

Community youth leader Hosea Bawa told reporters that they had launched a peaceful demonstration against the increase in kidnapping cases in their area.

After their dispersal, the army convoy left for Juji where they comforted the victim, Dr. Philip Ataga, whose wife and two children were kidnapped on Saturday morning.

At Dr. Ataga’s residence, he told reporters that he returned after midnight to find that the kidnappers had left with his wife and children.

He said he had not yet been contacted by the gunmen to find out if it was a kidnapping for ransom.

Residence security guard Emmanuel Jatau, 21, from Kufena at Kajuru LGA, told reporters that he had been working in the house for two months.

“I was ironing clothes with the generator on. I was almost ironing when I started to hear gunshots and I went to lock the doors and entered the room, as Madame too, entered the house.

There was a firefight with the police while they were trying to gain access. They crossed the fence and entered; five of them.

“They fled with the lady and the children and asked me to lie down. I fled to a friend’s house and came back at dawn, “he said.

Devastated, Dr. Philip Ataga, whose wife and 2 children were abducted, explained that the operation had taken place from 11 p.m. to around 2 a.m.

Sabon Tasha Ward’s counselor at Chikun LGA, the Honorable Ganaka Kofi, who was also at the victim’s home, told reporters that it is unfortunate that the criminals have become bolder.

The victim, Dr. Ataga, owns the popular Ataga Scan and medical services in Kaduna as well as the Chris Joja Lounge, located in Sabon Tasha.