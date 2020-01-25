The Kaduna State Department of Health confirmed on Saturday a case of Lassa fever in a young man from Chikun LGA, who is currently being treated at the infectious disease control center.

The public is invited to maintain the highest level of personal hygiene and to promptly report any suspected cases.

A statement signed by Dr. Amina Baloni, the health commissioner, said that all KDSG health facilities are on alert to search for cases.

“The Ministry of Health has provided our infectious disease control center with the necessary supplies and our health staff are ready to handle any cases that may arise.

“The epidemiology unit is closely monitoring the situation and all the health facilities are on alert.

“We would like to appeal to members of the public to meet the highest standards of personal hygiene, keep food in proper conditions and remain vigilant to report suspected cases to the appropriate authorities.

“Suspicious cases should be reported to the state epidemiology unit on 08036045755 or 08027396344 or by contacting the head of the nearest local health authority,” the statement added.