Kaduna police deny report of 100 kidnapped people in Kaduna

The Kaduna police command has debunked the Premium Times story that 30 people were killed and 100 abducted when bandits attacked an emir.

The Nigerian Kaduna State Police Command refuted the allegations in a statement signed by its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Abubakar Sabo, made available on Sunday January 19, 2020.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command was drawn to a story published in the newspaper The Premium Times of January 19, 2020 and published on social networks with the subtitles” Bandit attack: Buhari sympathizes with Emir but keep mom on 30 People Killed, 100 Kidnapped ”and referring to the kidnapping of 01/14/2020 along the Kaduna-Zaria road.

“The Command wishes to state categorically that it has great respect for the sanctity of human life and cannot underestimate such a value. He therefore strongly demystifies the story as false and a false representation of the facts aimed at causing more fear in the mind of the public and enjoins the public to reject the report as misleading.

“It will be recalled that on January 14, 2020, the Command issued a statement confirming the deaths of six victims while five others who suffered varying degrees of injuries were taken to hospital for treatment,” he said. .

In the statement, titled “RE: BANDIT ATTACK: 30 KILLED-100 ABDUCTED”, police said that, as an update, one of the five people receiving treatment died later in hospital. which has left seven dead while four people are still being treated.

“Of the number of victims who died, the following were identified as: (1) Shehu Wakama 62 years (2) Sulaiman Ba’amalum 60 years (3) Maina Kaina 60 years (4) Adamu Lawal 32 (5) Danjuma Adamu 35 years (6) Adamu Musa and another whose name and address have not yet been identified.

“While the injured in the incident are; (1) Sgt Mohammed Tanko (2) Philiha David (3) Ismail Yau and (4) Umar Maiwada respectively, “he said.

He stressed that the number of people abducted is still under investigation to determine the exact figure.

“However, only six (6) families have so far contacted Command to report the involvement of their relationships.

“So, while regretting the unfortunate incident, the Command always maintains this number of victims as precise until more facts prove the contrary.

“Therefore, the Command wishes to warn members of the public who share messages related to the security of unverifiable sources to refrain, as the Command would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of people who engage to such malicious publication / circulation, “he added.

He urged the press to continue to uphold the high ethical standards of his profession.

“All reports of criminal incidents must be verified before publication to avoid being involved in the sharing of mischief. Internet subscribers should also be careful when sharing stories from questionable sources, especially via social media.

“In conclusion, the command wishes to reaffirm its implacable commitment in the fight against crime and criminality to a minimum and calls for the cooperation of the general public to achieve this noble mission,” he concluded.