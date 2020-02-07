Kaduna crisis: The Adara community reveals the reasons for the ongoing unrest in Kachia, Kajuru, Chikun and others

The Adara in the state of Kaduna have attributed the longstanding crises in the region to their continued opposition and resistance to promote the interests of Muslims, Fulani, Hausa and the North at the expense of other ethnicities.

They believed that the pursuit of enforcement, maintenance, strengthening, consolidation, legitimation, institutionalization and maintenance of the dominance of Muslims, Fulani and Hausa was responsible for most of the crisis in the north and also in Nigeria as a whole.

A memorandum from the Adara Development Association [ADA] to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the government of the state of Kaduna on the crisis in Kachia, Kajuru, Chikun and the surrounding communities stated: “It started in the pre-colonial period when the Muslims of the Fulani Against smaller or weaker settlements and communities on the Jihad, this has continued until today. When the British colonized northern Nigeria, they forced the ruling class of the Muslim Fulani for their own political reasons to conquer conquered and unconquered communities.

This allowed the ruling class of the Muslim Fulani to gain formal authority and total dominance over northern Nigeria under the indirect system of rule. The Alliance of Muslims of Fulani and Hausa has used their privileged positions to promote the interests of Muslims, Fulani, Hausa and the North at the expense of other ethnic groups.

“Therefore, the pursuit of enforcement, maintenance, strengthening, consolidation, legitimation, institutionalization and maintenance of this rule is responsible for most of the crisis in the north and also for Nigeria as a whole.

“The situation has led to continued resistance and resistance from the victims of the agreement. The Muslim alliance Hausa / Fulani and its collaborators, however, respond with more domination, discrimination, persecution, oppression, oppression and oppression, using religious, social, administrative, political, economic, educational and even violent strategies.

“The crisis, unrest, violence and instability that has plagued South Kaduna and the Middle Belt region in general is a direct result of the struggle for domination that leads to resistance.”

As part of this opposition and resistance, the Adara people said, “We are here to insist that this vicious cycle is unacceptable, inhuman, unbearable, unjustifiable, immoral, unconstitutional and no longer sustainable.”

The Adara pointed out that the immediate causes of the identified crisis were the failure of the governors of the north, resistance to the burden of decades of rule, the effects of previous crises in other communities, the political and physical destruction of the Adara nation, and maltreatment of the governors in the north are the first serious attack on the actions and actions of the Adara community and the government in general.

The Adara people said: “This commission was set up by a government under whose watchful eyes the Adara nation has suffered its greatest setbacks and humiliations in Nigeria after independence, presumably from non-state actors.

“The government also took the most insensitive and draconian political and administrative measures against the Adara community immediately after very tragic incidents hit people. The arrest and detention of Adara community leaders therefore appears to be a repeat of what happened after the 1992 Zangon Kataf market riots. Just as a judicial commission has been set up to condemn the leaders of the Atyap community, it also looks rather grim that the government wants to use this commission to do the same to Adara Nation.

“Given the history of this government in relation to the Adara community, we would therefore like to urge the Commission and the general public to be vigilant so that the negative story cannot be repeated.

“We doubt the government’s sincerity and ultimate goal, as several commissions and committees have been set up and white papers have been issued in recent years, all of which have not been used to adequately address the growing social problems.”

In what the population described as utter disregard for their will, the government of the state of Kaduna undermined the electoral process.

They complained: “In 2015 and 2018, Governor El-Rufai appointed sole administrative officials to replace the elected councilors. Elected local leaders were violently prevented from taking office in Kajuru, and unelected individuals imposed by the governor against the will of the people.

“The government officials have mobilized money to overthrow an Adara son in the heartland of Adara in the Bishini district in favor of half a Fulani man who did not even win the constituency in the 2019 House of Representatives elections in Kachia / Kagarko Federal. These leaders are absolutely not accountable to the people and owe and do fidelity to those who have appointed them.

“The state and local government institutions are not accountable to the people of Chikun, Kachia and Kajuru because they were not elected by them. They are used to trample the right of law-abiding citizens.

“Security services have enabled people in the Chikun, Kaujuru and Kachia communities to be killed, their villages destroyed, and the people displaced from their settlements. Complaints or reports of attacks or upcoming attacks have not been noted.

“Unregulated Adara country, like most other ethnic minorities in southern Kaduna, cried long before it was underdeveloped. Complaints include the one-sided and unjust distribution of socio-economic projects, infrastructures, facilities, services and opportunities. “

The Adara people further complained: “Another complaint is the creation of very unfavorable administrative and political structures with which already disadvantaged and marginalized social groups are to be further weakened politically and economically and at the same time to protect special interests. This happens when creating or adjusting the boundaries of states, local government districts, federal, state, and local government districts, polling stations, and even chiefdoms, districts, and village areas.

“Adara-Land was deliberately divided into two states, three senate districts, three federal constituencies, at least three state constituencies, about four local government districts, and most recently three chiefdoms / emirates, in which they have no control over the political process. This agreement balkanized the Adara people so that they had little or no political and economic influence in almost all of them. “

The political and physical destruction of the Adara nation in the state of Kaduna is the immediate cause of the suffering of the Adara.

They added: “The one-sided change in the name of Adara Chiefdom to Kachia Chiefdom and the title of Agom Adara to Agom Kachia, the drastic reduction in districts and district heads in Adara Chiefdom from twenty-six to three, and a similar reduction in village areas and village heads. All of this was done against the will and consent of the Adara people and against the written protests and objections of the Adara Traditional Council and the Adara people.

“The dissolution of the Adara chief, the division of Adara land in the state of Kaduna, the alleged creation of the Kachia chief, and the subordination of Adara land and the people in the local government of Kajuru to the Kajuru emirate. These are unprecedented injustices committed against the Adara nation that the Adara nation and all people with conscience have rejected as unfair, vengeful and dictatorial, and still reject.

“The kidnapping and eventual murder of Agom Adara, Maiwada Galadima. This is extremely painful as the Adara community has been deceived by the governor’s personal assurance to Agom Adara’s wife that he will be released immediately. In addition, there was a deception by the security authorities that a rescue operation was imminent and a warning to the young people in Adara to stay away from the bushes to which Agom Adara was taken by the kidnappers. With the benefit of the rear view, it is now clear that the nation of Adara has been tempted not to save its traditional ruler, because of its humiliation and eventual murder, which the government immediately after the murder of Agom Adara III. Has shown to facilitate. “

The Adara people were of the opinion that an essential factor for the current unhealthy political environment in the country is the perceived core position of the federal government in the north.

“The evidence that is often cited is the sluggish occupation of public offices, particularly sensitive ones, and other sensitive issues that have led to uncertainty in most parts of the country,” the people claimed.