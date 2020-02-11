Kabir Singh Fame Soham Majumdar will be part of a Bengali film based on gender discrimination

Actor Soham Majumdar, who played a faithful friend in Shahid Kapoor’s box office hit “Kabir Singh,” will star in a Bengali film titled “Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti.” It is a battle against gender discrimination in the professional and personal life of a woman.

The film by director Aritra Mukherjee is about Shabari, a female priest, teacher and artist, who marries in an orthodox home. As he gets used to his new home, he realizes that he has to keep one side of his entity completely secret. Thus begins the secret life of Shabari.

“For a long time people said that a woman’s body is not pure enough. That was an excuse to keep them from performing different rituals for years by imposing these taboos and norms with force,” Mukherjee said.

“‘ Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti “is a film that highlights and challenges these misconceptions and meaningless taboos. The trailer and the movie send a strong message to all the women in the country and even if a woman breaks these taboos after watching this movie, it will be a success, ”he added.

It has a story, script by Zinia Sen, dialogues by Samragnee Bandyopadhyay and music by Anindya Chatterjee.

Produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film also stars Ritabhari Chakraborty.

The movie will premiere on March 6.

