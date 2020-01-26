Kabir Khan talks about patriotism and his new show The Forgotten Army

Kabir Khan – who has directed popular Hindi films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and Tubelight – recently spoke about his new show, The Forgotten Army, released on Sunday on Amazon Prime Video. The show is based on Azad Hind Fauj by Subhash Chandra Bose. In an interview with Huffington Post India, Kabir Khan spoke about the new show in the context of the current political climate in India. He said, “To show someone’s patriotism, you don’t have to show a counterpoint or the enemy to be particularly bad. No. The Forgotten Army does not do that, it shows real beautiful patriots without demonizing anyone because in the end everyone is human, on this side and on this side. “

Saying that he was “uncomfortable with certain accounts of history where there is an attempt to dehumanize the Muslims or the Mughals”, Kabir stressed the importance of pushing the counter-narrative and fighting “the bad information. ” Adding that he is optimistic, Kabir said he is optimistic. “Would always like to believe that the majority does not consent in silence.” He said: “I do not think that a sensible Indian can agree with goons with masks who enter a premium university in our country and violently attack and beat students. No sensible Indian will agree. I will be shocked if someone can say that I am proud of it as an Indian. “

The director also talked about his next sports drama ’83, based on the 1983 World Cup victory for India. In the film, Ranveer Singh describes veteran Indian cricketer Kapil Dev while Deepika Padukone tries the role of his wife Romi Bhatia. Speaking of this highly anticipated film, Kabir said: “83 is a great story. I don’t know what’s going on at the box office and everything, but it’s an incredible story. It is – as a filmmaker, although it is a true story – it is the best story I have ever read in my life. “The film will hit theaters on April 10, 2020.

