If destiny, this capricious mistress of the future of man, wanted it, director Kabir Khan’s first feature film would have been on the Indian national army (INA) by Subhas Chandra Bose. “I had made a documentary on the INA called The Forgotten Army for Doordarshan in 1999 and the idea of ​​making a film on the subject stayed in my mind. The story of Subhas Chandra Bose’s army stayed with me. I remember that at 25, I visited all the places where the INA had been, I imagined what they had gone through. It was a story I had to tell. After making documentaries, I realized that these would not offer me a sustainable career. I wanted The Forgotten Army to be my first feature film. But then Kabul Express arrived. Then New York and the others… Now it’s finally happening on Amazon’s OTT platform, ”explains Kabir, feeling the excitement that comes after a long wait.

Did the Forgotten Army take so long to materialize because it was impossible to make a feature film? “No, that’s not it,” corrects Kabir. “In fact, Adi (Aditya Chopra) and I have been discussing The Forgotten Army as a feature film for years. Although I have made other films for Adi, I have never managed to make this project that I wanted. “

Is it because of budget constraints? “No, it’s not the budget. But yes, if I’m doing the Forgotten Army for the big screen, I should probably have a big superstar in the lead role. I guess each story has its own destiny and that- It was intended to be produced in series in 5 parts. I am very happy with my actors in The Forgotten Army. Sunny Kaushal is excellent, and Sharvari, who plays an equally important role, is currently directing a feature film Bunty Aur Babli 2 for Yash Raj’s films. “

How would The Forgotten Army have been different as a feature film? Kabir thinks about that one. “I don’t know if it would have been different. I told the story of these fantastic infantrymen and subordinates exactly as I wanted. What this 20-year wait taught me was not to let my history slave of history. By this I mean that the characters do not need to move in a particular rigid manner. By filming the history, I gave myself the freedom to make the characters moldable. “

The tension of waiting for the release is no different from what Kabir felt when preparing for the release of his feature films which include the very impressive Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and New York. “It’s exactly the same on the OTT platform as a feature film. This is the story I want to tell. And I said it without any changes. “

