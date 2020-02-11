Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will witness Salman Khan paired with Housefull 4 Actress Pooja Hegde; Another surprise revealed

Salman Khan gave a sudden surprise to fans when he announced his release of Eid 2021 in the form of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. While those details were given, fans were excited to know who will be the protagonist of the project. However, the mystery is over since Pooja Hegde is officially part of the project.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala himself announced the great news in a recent interview. For those not versed, last year, we saw Nadiadwala and Pooja Hegde collaborate for Akshay Kumar’s multi-star comedy, Housefull 4. The filmmaker seems to be super impressed with his work, which led to the beauty taking his third Bollywood post Mohenjo Daro with Hrithik Roshan and the movie mentioned above.

BREAKING: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will witness Salman Khan paired with Housefull 4 Actress Pooja Hegde

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Nadiadwala opened up about it and said: “Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt that it fit perfectly in this movie. She has an amazing screen presence and will be a good couple with Salman Khan. They will bring freshness to the story. “

In addition, manufacturers have already planned workshops for the duo to break the ice before the project starts. This will happen in the second half of the year, specifically during October, which brings other good news for Salman Khan fans.

Now it is said that Salman is looking for another script, between the time he has after Radhe: Bhai’s wrapping of the most sought after in India and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Which means there may be another announcement on the cards!

The actor also has Kick 2, in which he will begin work after the closure of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Are you excited to witness the chemistry of Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde on the big screens?

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!