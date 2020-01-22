Over the past two years, K-pop groups have found a solid position in the music world and have garnered a loyal fan base around the world. From BTS to K-pop Krazy, musical troupes have carved out a place in the hearts of music lovers. Therefore, it is not surprising to see people becoming gaga on social networks when news – confirmed or not – falls on the performance of K-pop in one part of the world. Earlier this month, residents of the United Arab Emirates were in disbelief when they received news of K-Pop Krazy – the first dance and musical sensation of K-pop in the world – to debut at Global Village. Global Village is on the verge of presenting customers with the biggest multi-billion dollar K-pop successes between January 13 and February 3.

The group is expected to perform in the Gulf emirate this month before leaving for its first international tour. If that weren’t enough, the Coca-Cola Arena Twitter handle has K-pop fans on the moon with its latest update. The company posted a teaser on the microblogging site, with a short video clip that reads: “Prepare for a great event – K-pop in the UAE!” March 20. “The post was captioned,” We have news that is (k) poppin “Trust us, it’s going to be great! #KPOPINUAE.” A flood of excited posts on social media invaded the comments section. “Can you please just bring BTS for their world tour? Please? That’s all we’ve been asking for for 4 years !!” wrote a K-pop fan. “We want BTS in the UAE, “added another.” Tell me you bring bangtan here please? “Wrote one user. Some even asked for the K-pop group Seventeen to return. But most NU’EST, BTS and Super Junior had a lot of noise! ​​Coca-Cola then teased its subscribers a little more by writing: “Stay tuned to our social media pages to find out more.”

We are in love with all #KPOPINUAE assumptions! Let them come! Who do you think will perform at #cocacolaarena on March 20?

Adding to the hype, the original post has now been followed by another by Coca-Cola Arena. “We are in love with all the #KPOPINUAE assumptions! Let them come! According to you, what artists will perform in #cocacolaarena on March 20?”, He tweeted. For many, the word “Super” seems to have given the index, with 90% of Twitterati having bet on the K-pop group Super Junior. We think its Super Junior too! But only time will tell!

While many K-pop troupes have become household names, BTS (a group of seven members) is still far ahead. As promised last year, the group even dropped the first song from their next album four days ago and it’s worth listening to. Titled Black Swan, the clip has already made several turns on social networks. The song was dropped a few days after K-Pop released their MotS 7 trailer called Interlude: Shadow. Curiously, the new song does not include any of the BTS members. Instead, the South Korean boys contacted MN Dance Company to help bring their clip to life. The new song arrives a few days before the Grammys 2020 and BTS ‘iHeartRadio performance. RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope and Suga are expected to perform at the live event and fans hope to present their first live performance on Black Swan at the event.

Therefore, the shenanigans mentioned above are proof that there is never a dull moment in the world of K-pop. Who remembers when the K-pop group Wav expressed their willingness to work with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan last year? This is news that has been talked about for a long time! The six-member group of Ayno, Baron, Lou, Ace, Ziu and St Van opened their shows in crowded auditoriums in Delhi and Imphal in June 2019. The boys shared how they wanted to get their hands on Indian kulfi to beat the heat instead of opting for Korean Bingsu. When asked if they would ever want to work with an Indian artist, they replied, “Aamir Khan, without a doubt!” They were then told that the Dangal star is an actor, not a singer, to which they replied: “” Our personal favorite song is All Izz Well from The 3 Idiots of 2009. It is Korea’s most famous Indian film. . We have watched several Indian Movies, but this is the one we have liked the most so far. We have wanted to work with Aamir since we saw 3 idiots. It is good to play! “

K-pop – a genre of music from Korea – is quickly becoming one of the most sought after in the world. For now, K-pop Krazy is ready to enlighten fans and new listeners with memorable melodies and flowing choreography as it takes center stage on the world’s leading entertainment platform. The main musical production consists of 14 members, aged 18 to 29, all from Seoul, the capital of South Korea. With a large fan base in the United Arab Emirates, we wonder which group will then head to the country. What is your bet? Share your opinion in the comments below.

