K-pop idols that smile best: News: KpopStarz

If you’re having a bad day, you might want to listen to your favorite K-pop songs, among other things. Sometimes, when you need to be cheered up, it helps to look at the faces of the idols too!

These idols, who have had smiling eyes for days, simply have something particularly lovable. So you should consider whether you have this list so that you can rest your eyes and consider them an all-round delight. Here are the K-pop idols who have the most beautiful smile that will surely brighten up even the darkest days.

1. BTS ‘J hope

Jung Hoseok, also known by his stage name J-Hope, is known as the sunshine of the BTS. You can’t love this sunshine Hobi’s beautiful smile! His smile gives hope and will always make you smile, while giving natural aegyos that flow through his blood. Surely you will never frown when you look at him.

2. SEVENTEEN Woozi

Seventeen’s producer Woozi is just a bundle of joy and his adorable smile is just the cherry on top! He is one of the shortest members of the group, but of course he is quite important as he is the composer. Although cute on the outside, he’s also pretty wild when he talks to other members. Still love the carat. He’s just so cute that you can’t really resist him when he smiles. We all see people who remember how small he is, but that doesn’t make his eye smile, not the wonderful thing at all.

3. ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo

Cha Eunwoo, real name Lee Dongmin, has an exceptional visual appearance that still tops the charts for the brand image of 2019 and is referred to as a “facial genius”. Cha Eunwoo has been incredibly handsome since he was in school, long before his debut! Numerous reviews of how he was at school increased the idol’s popularity, which confirmed that Cha Eunwoo had always looked so good inside and out!

4. TWICE Nayeon

Nayeon’s bunny smile captured the fans the most because it has a sweet charm in it! She always had this sincere and pure smile, and her smile will surely put one on your face! TWICE’s Nayeon is famous for its adorable bunny teeth. Although her unique trait is often referred to as one of her most appealing points, she is now gaining attention for her equally attractive toothless or “rubbery” smile.

5. Gugudan’s Sejong

Kim Sejeong, a former member of IOI and now a member of Gugudan, has this bright smile on her eyes that relieves your pain and worries. With her broad smile and her versatile human talent, a girl managed to win the hearts of the public with her extraordinary personality. As the runner-up of the Survival Show Produce 101, currently a member of the up-and-coming girl group Gugudan and probably the most successful member of the legendary girl group IOI, we are talking about none other than Kim Sejeong!

