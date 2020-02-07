K-pop Idols that recently graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul: News: KpopStarz

The graduation season is now taking place in South Korea. February marks the start of graduation ceremonies for 2001 linings across the country; this includes both your favorite idols and celebrities. We cannot wait for the list of celebrity graduates this year.

However, let’s look at some of the idols who graduated from the School of Performing Arts Seoul in February 2019 pending the announcement of the newer group of graduates of idols. The School of Performing Arts Seoul is known for having many graduates of idols and trainees of idols.

Some of his alumni include BTS ‘Jungkook, Red Velvet’s Joy, NCTs Mark Lee, Park Jihoon, EXOs Sehun and Kai, Apink’s Hayoung, BAPs Zelo, CLCs Yeeun and GFRIEND Umji and Yuji, Yerin and Eunha and Miss A’s Suzy.

1. ITZY LIA

JYPE’s newest girl group ITZY debuted on February 12 of last year with their hit “DALLA DALLA.” However, it was reported that a few days after her debut, Lia, one of the older members of the group, was unable to attend her graduation ceremony due to the planning conflict with their comeback promotions. Her graduation and yearbook photos have been circulating on the internet ever since.

2. AB6IX LEE DAEHWI

When Daehwi graduated from SOPA, his name came from articles due to his popularity with his fellow sufferers. There are pictures of him that he made with his classmates during their graduation ceremony on various social media. Many ABNEWs were also enthusiastic about the other AB6IX members appearing for the special day of their youngest, although the group was not yet officially formed during his graduation.

3. STRAY CHILDREN HYUNJIN

Another JYPE group that had obtained a SOPA diploma last year was Hyunjin from Stray Kids, who went to the renowned school with fellow bandmate IN. The two celebrated early with their fans by holding a live broadcast on Naver’s V Live on the way to the ceremony. In collaboration with Naver, Dispatch also held an exclusive graduation photo shoot for Hyunjin in his uniform and posing in his classroom, which the fans appreciated and discussed for days.

4. MOMOLAND AHIN

Momoland’s Ahin also graduated from SOPA with her former fellow member Yeonwoo. A video was uploaded by her company that showed her enthusiastically how she was preparing and attending her graduation. The video also showed other members, Hyebin, JooE and Taeha, who show their support for Ahin by taking time off from their day and attending her graduation.

5. WEKI MEKI CHOI YOOJUNG

Although the graduation from Yoojung was a bit delayed, she showed a glowing and cheerful appearance at the event. The happy pill from Weki Meki was stopped for a year in SOPA because of her full and busy schedule as an idol and actress. When she was interviewed about her late graduation, she replied: “I am happy to graduate after graduating from school. I will have a lot of fun with my friends today at the ceremony.” said.

© Copyright 2017 KpopStarz.com. All rights reserved.