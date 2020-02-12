JYP announced that TWO Mina’s health is already stable: News: KpopStarz

The South Korean girl group TWICE has announced that the health status of their member Mina is already ‘very stable’. A TWICE agency official, JYP Entertainment, said on February 12 that Mina’s health has stabilized and that the company will continue to look at Mina’s health in the future.

Mina already participated in the performance of TWICE’s “TWICELIGHTS” world tour on February 11 in Fukuoka, Japan. This was also revealed via TWICE’s official social media account. The complete stage video from Mina has received many likes on the internet.

Fans and netizens are happy for Mina’s comeback. She has taken a break since August last year. But even after she stopped working, Mina has always shown her relentless affection for the team and their fans by filming the video clip “Feel Special Jacket” and TWO fans.

An endless message of support and encouragement comes out for Mina who met fans on stage during their concert in Japan.

Meanwhile, TWICE has announced a new repackaged album on the 5th in Japan and has risen to the top of Japanese local music album charts.

