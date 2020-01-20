We will not be happy Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and her son, Greyson!

The Jersey Shore star boasts that she can be a wonderful three-year-old, and she wants the whole world to know where she’s been since she was diagnosed with autism! How wonderful!

Related: JWoww Offers An ‘Epic’ Reflection To Say Goodbye To 2019

Sharing a video of the adorable boy with her Instagram account on Sunday, JWoww announced how much his young son has progressed in his extensive therapy work! Ch-ch-check out the inspiring and uplifting video (below) for more:

Awwww! Seriously, what a fun kid!

Along with the vid (with the Greyson rockin ‘Spider-Man costume, at least!), The reality TV mainstay and New Jersey icon also shared an important message about the therapy work needed to get to this point. The 33-year-old proud mother wrote (below):

“Greyson’s development is incredible. His therapist from @wecareautismervice sent it to me. Bubby has the ups and downs but he is getting better every day. He has 5-7 hours ABA once a day, 5 days a week and now speaking once a day. Many days I think “man I push her too hard” and then I see this video and it reminds me how the early intervention was. Fighting daily assurances, fighting for the best therapies … it was worth it. At least for me. what’s working and what’s not working. Just acknowledge your child’s needs. If you think your child needs something, turn to local service for help. I turned to friends, pediatricians an and google … and i thank god everyday i did – Ps. Wait for the end ”

How wonderful !!!

It’s very easy to root for Greyson, especially considering how open and vulnerable his mother is to the challenges that come with parenting an autistic child. So to watch him make such progress after working so hard… emotionally! We would love to see it !!!

Greyson and his brother, Meilani, enjoy some quiet time reading together in bed with the mother nearby. / (c) JWoww / Instagram

Yes, 2019 is a weird crazy year for JWoww – largely because of his volatile relationship with his younger girlfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello. But to know that mother and son are in a great place together today as another new year begins … well, the sky is the border for Greyson, and we can’t wait to watch her and her lovely love mother together there!

Reactions, Awareness readers !? Sound OFF in your opinions in the comments (below) !!!

(Image by WENN / Instagram)