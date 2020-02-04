JVM-P publishes notice of reason to MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting Chief Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

The JVM-P also searched for his statements in the media in recent days that were “against the discipline of the party, and even against the JVM-P president.”

PTI

updated:February 4, 2020, 10:39 PM IST

File photo of JVM (P) MLA Pradip Yadav.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) submitted Tuesday show-cause notification to party MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting top congress leaders in Delhi last month, and other anti-party activities.

The JVM-P also took offense at Yadav’s alleged remarks against party president Babulal Marandi. “On January 23, you met (interim) President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of Congress, where AICC responsible RPN Singh was present and all major newspapers had published it,” the MLA party said.

It also wanted to know what his statements in the media in recent days were “against the discipline of the party, and even against the JVM-P president.”

“On January 20, you participated in a meeting on the Citizenship Change Act organized by Congress in Godda without the party’s directive, and you addressed that meeting.

“You organized a press conference in Godda on January 30 and pointed out that you should join the congress. All of these reflect anti-party activities,” the announcement said. The JVM-P had expelled his MLA Bandhu Tirkey on January 21 because he had fought the party line during the Jharkhand elections, after giving him 48 hours to explain his position.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.