JVM (P) expels MLA days after he met Sonia and Rahul, second within fourteen days

Pradip Yadav is the second MLA party after Bandhu Tirkey that has been credited for alleged anti-party activities within fourteen days.

PTI

updated:February 6, 2020, 9:42 PM IST

File photo of JVM (P) MLA Pradip Yadav.

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) expelled his MLA, Pradip Yadav, from the party’s primary membership days on Thursday after meeting congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Yadav is the second MLA party after Bandhu Tirkey who was scrapped within fourteen days for alleged anti-party activities.

The JVM (P) had won three seats in the elections held last year. In addition to Yadav and Tirkey, party leader Babulal Marandi had won.

The chief general secretary of JVM (P), Abhay Singh, told reporters here that Yadav, who represents the constituency of Poreyahat, was removed from primary party membership for disciplinary reasons.

The party had sent a notification to Yadav on February 4 requesting an explanation of his meeting with AICC interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on January 23.

The JVM (P) also wanted to be aware of his statements in the media, allegedly against party president Babulal Marandi.

Yadav, who also attended a meeting against the Citizenship (Change) law organized by Congress in Godda without his party’s permission, was asked to respond to the show cause announcement within 48 hours.

The action was taken against him after he did not respond to the show cause notification, Abhay Singh said. The JVM (P) had deported its Mandar MLA Bandhu Tirkey on January 21 for alleged campaigning against the party’s official candidate in the Hatia constituency during the parliamentary elections. Tirkey also accompanied Yadav during his meeting with the Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

One day after this meeting, the JVM (P) withdrew the support of the government led by Hemant Soren in Jharkhand, accusing the ruling alliance partner Congress of trying to poach its MLAs.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.