Juwan Howard updates the status of Zavier Simpson’s suspension

Michigan Wolverine’s senior point guard Zavier Simpson was suspended for one game earlier this week due to a violation of team rules, leaving the team without a captain in the win over Nebraska. At the moment it remains unclear what the next step is.

Head coach Juwan Howard told the media on Friday afternoon that he “is still evaluating whether Simpson will return on Saturday for the game at Madison Square Garden against Rutgers.

Howard says that Zavier Simpson practiced yesterday. He reiterates that his playing status still needs to be “evaluated.”

Fwiw, Michigan leaves today for NYC at 6 p.m.

Still no details about the suspension. Howard says that Simpson has treated the situation “with respect”.

“We have not decided yet (whether he will play and travel to Rutgers),” Howard told the media on Friday. “He takes the necessary steps and is asked by myself, the coaching staff, the university and his teammates.”

The suspension of Simpson was announced Monday afternoon and was initially described as just for one game in Nebraska, but Howard had left the door open for longer after evaluating the situation.

“Unfortunately for X, as you have heard, there is a suspension,” Howard said Monday. “We need to look deeper and deeper into this thing and see what we will do in the future.

“He was disappointed for many reasons, but in general he knows the team will miss him,” Howard continued after being asked for Simpson’s response. “He abandoned his teammates.”

From this message, no reason was given for the team rule he broke.

Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden in New York starts at 4:30 PM. ET and will be broadcast via Big Ten Network.