Juwan Howard, Tom Izzo differ in influence on the return of Isaiah Livers in the victory over MSU

The Wolverines in Michigan received a huge lift on Saturday with the return of junior forward Isaiah Livers to the line-up in a 77-68 win over the Michigan State Spartans in Ann Arbor. He was considered a game-time decision that came in here and he played and started and his impact was felt everywhere.

Livers missed 9.5 of the last ten games with a groin injury he suffered on December 21 against Presbyterian College. He missed six games and tried to return to Illinois two weeks ago, but injured himself again during a dunk attempt in that game. Livers came back and looked 100 percent on Saturday after missing the last three games in a row and finishing with 14 points in the night.

“He felt good. So we wanted to try him, because we felt that … he told us healthy, (athletic trainer Alex Wong) told us he is good to go today, “head coach Juwan Howard said after the game.” I was proud on how he got out of the fight, there were some possessions where it was hard to score, they got big, made some clutch shots.

“He was very active in defense with his height. Protecting the basket … it was good that we had opportunities where we changed the ball and he could keep a man in front of him. Zay is a talent. It’s that simple. We missed him very much and we missed another guy like Zay who can not only shoot but also a guy with a high basketball IQ who knows how to play. “

Fans and media have been discussing for a month and a half how the Livers injury has affected the ceiling and the trajectory of this basketball team, something that players and coaches have played down. But now that he’s back, Howard admits that a quick start to the year had a lot to do with a man who was not there recently.

“Well, at the start of the season we saw where we had started really well,” Howard said. “And a great reason for that was because of Isaiah. If you remember, Isaiah shot 50% of the three and earned an average of 14 points. And also a man who just knows how to play basketball. Know how to make the right game. Another defender of our opponents must honor himself. So it was good to see that he came back better today than he was in the past and with his presence, it was really inspiring to see his teammates rally behind him. “

MSU head coach Tom Izzo, someone who often plays the injury card because of his basketball team struggles, played down Livers’ return to the line-up and said he was not the man to beat them on Saturday.

“I mean, listen, how different would we be with Josh Langford?” Izzo asked after the game. “I mean, of course when you have one of your two best players, you are different. I think today what we have had to do with (from) other players you know … Simpson goes four to seven out of three. He hasn’t done that for three weeks and I mean that is … give him the honor I mean he is a competitive kid I mean Isaiah I love Isaiah I think he’s a very good player “But Isaiah did not beat us. Johns played very well and they will of course be better with a veteran in there. But … our freshmen are not yet ready, you know. Our great freshmen are just struggling a little. That will happen.”

Michigan's win over MSU broke a four-game losing streak in the series that goes back to last season and was the first in rivalry for Howard. When they meet again this year, it's in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis on the weekend of March 12-15.