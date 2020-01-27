Juwan Howard talks about the suspension of Michigan PG Zavier Simpson

Zavier Simpson, Michigan Wolverines’ senior point guard, was given a one-off ban on Monday afternoon due to a violation of team rules after a release from the program. Head coach Juwan Howard stepped onto the podium to see a preview of the game against Nebraska on Tuesday, but the main topic of discussion was the punishment of a captain.

Howard addressed it on Monday and left the door open so the lock could last longer than a single game.

“Unfortunately, as you’ve heard, there is a suspension for X,” said Howard. “We need to take a closer look at this and see what we will do in the future.”

Howard also shared Simpson’s reaction to the news and that he was disappointed with what had happened.

“He was disappointed for many reasons, but overall he knows the team will miss him,” said Howard. “He let his teammates down.”

No reason for his absence from the team was given or reported, but he texted his teammates on Sunday that he would not travel to Nebraska with the team.

“It’s in the house,” said Howard. “We have our team rules and unfortunately he broke one of them. You know the implications and ramifications you have to pay if you break team rules. “

Is Howard surprised that his senior leader was someone he had to punish? He is not concerned about this and said that he treats all of his players equally.

“Anyone under 16 will be held accountable,” said Howard. “If you break a team rule, you break a team rule, no matter who you are. Nobody is bigger, better than the team. “