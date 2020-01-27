Juwan Howard pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and was ready to win Michigan as a daughter

Monday was a tough day for the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team on multiple levels, but the storyline that runs through the sports world and the elephant in the room is still the loss of an icon in NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Head coach Juwan Howard spoke to the media Monday before the game on Tuesday night in Nebraska, detailing what the former Los Angeles Lakers star meant for him and his family, and how Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was lost.

Here is the full log of his reaction to Bryant’s death:

“It is hard, it really is. It is difficult for the basketball world, the basketball community. But it is a great challenge for the Bryant family and other families who have got lost in this tragic situation. If you are about Kobe Speaking Bryant, NBA is a family in the basketball community, especially in the NBA. When you get through this world, Kobe becomes one of your brothers. He’s like a brother to me and many others. It’s a big loss to ours Family. My wife was very emotional. It was an emotional time for my family because he was a hero and an icon for all of us. My children looked up to him. One of my boys was his favorite player when he was growing up Kobe was one of my favorite players and I was older than Kobe. I respected Kobe and how he approached basketball. His work ethic was like no other. He reminds me of No. 23, Michael J in many ways I had the chance to meet Michael personally and make friends with Michael … I saw a lot of Kobe in Michael.

As we all know, he’s a five-time NBA champion, which is very difficult. 20 years in the NBA. It shows you how tough he is when a man tears his Achilles, climbs to the free throw line, makes free throws and then goes off the pitch himself. It shows you how it is wired. For example: “I will not allow a stretcher, I will not allow anyone to remove me.” I will go away alone. “That’s mental toughness. When you hear the word toughness, you obviously have to think of Kobe’s name. So when you hear a situation like this, what happened to Kobe and Gigi and others … I’m a father and I can just imagine what his family is going through. Nobody wants to experience something like that. It was a very difficult time for all of us because Kobe not only meant a lot to the basketball world but also inspired a lot of people. The guy won an Oscar. Think about it The guy built winning into his DNA. He’s wired differently. He’s been a five-time champion, 18-time all-star all-NBA first team for probably 11 years. Two-time final MVP, and then you win an Oscar and he was also part of Body Armor, and Body Armor went up in the air like no other on the market and is a partner in it.

To write stories and books and inspire children, you’re the head coach of your daughter’s basketball team, and she also had a lot of Kobe DNA in her. I’ve seen films, I’ve seen them on social media. How ‘damn it! She is 13 years old and does that? “And I knew that Coach Geno (Auriemma) from UConn, Kobe and Geno had a really good relationship. Kobe also had a good relationship with Nike with his own Nike line. And I knew Oregon was very interested in his daughter But I also wanted to make my little bid and say, “Maybe you want to think about Coach Kim (Barnes Arico) at the University of Michigan! She has a great school, great academics.” I made my offer because she was for her Age was an exceptional basketball player. She wanted to be great like her father. That’s a tough question, boys. It’s tough. “

Howard also told of a time when the two paths crossed when Howard was an assistant coach at the Miami Heat.

“I think I just started training and we were at the Staples Center,” said Howard. “At the Staples Center, cross the home team locker room to get to the visiting team locker room. And I saw Kobe, we crossed paths. I said,” How long are you going to play? “He says to me,” Until I have two more championships win. “

“I think this is probably his 17th year and the guy didn’t say,” Okay, I’m going to play until I’m 20. “He said:” Until I win two more championships. “So he was wired. He wanted to break the record in the NBA Finals Championship (Michael Jordan). Six, and Kobe wanted seven. And he could have done it. So good he was.

“Great basketball player, great father, great man.”

Bryant and his daughter were among nine people who died tragically in a Sunday morning helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The oldest Bryant was 41 years old, his daughter Gianna was 13 years old.