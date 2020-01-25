Juwan Howard on renewed injury to Isaiah Livers, Michigan's hiring after another heavy loss

ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan Wolverines canceled their fourth game in a row in a tough 64-62 match against Illinois on Saturday afternoon, missing half a second before the last buzzing sound. The loss was difficult for the season’s resume and prospects for the future, but a bigger loss could have occurred on the return of one of her stars.

Isaiah Livers returned to action after six missing games with a groin injury and started for Michigan. However, he injured his groin again during a transition attempt and was removed from the game until the team needed a passport to despair at the very end in order to potentially break off the game or score a winner.

“Unfortunately for Isaiah, he went out with his injury and it is obviously day after day,” said head coach Juwan Howard after the game. “We pray that when he is treated by our medical training team, he is healthy again and 110 percent. His efforts out there have been great. The energy of the crowd, when his name was named, only shows how important he is to the success of his team. So it’s good to see our fans to see Isaiah and his efforts when he played and is playing at a high level.

“When we had this ball possession at the end of the ball game, I wanted one of my best boys to pick up the ball and play a pass. And he asked if he could come in and as you can see I put him in a ball game. He handed in a passport on time and on time. “

When Livers went down again, the Crisler Center fell silent and every player, coach and fan in the building fell silent and went pale.

“You could see the silence not only from the crowd, but also from our bank,” said Howard. “All of the players looked at Isaiah when he fell to the ground when I saw it, I thought it might be his wrist, but then I noticed how he grabbed this area near his injury (before). I said well before that, unfortunately for him, you know, nobody really deserves to get hurt, but it happens and it happens in sports. So our boys got together like brothers and said that we … would win this ball game for him.

“And that’s the nice thing about having a locker room with people who are really close families. It’s something that as a coach I see with tears in my eyes if I just say. Our players are so pervasive that they fight each other, take care of each other and enjoy each other’s success. I’m very lucky to have such a group. “

This defeat hurts the Wolverines this season like never before. Since the return of Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas via the Thanksgiving break, it’s 4: 8 Howard

“The most difficult thing in sports is that as a coach you are between 18 and 22 years old. You really love the game of basketball, ”said Howard. “They love the game of basketball. And that is what makes coaching so special at this level. Because they are impressive and require more knowledge, they want to get better. They are looking for the right guide to trust them.

“And the sad thing about coaching between the ages of 18 and 22 is that after a game like this you come in and lose it and only see red eyes. And you know that heads have dropped. Weeping in the locker room. It hurts you as a coach because I feel like I’m letting you down. And that is the worst feeling ever. I’m just proud of our boys and how they measure themselves. And they have something special ahead of them. I believe and I trust in it. And the nice thing about this sport is that it’s tough and sometimes gets you on your knees. But it will also determine your character. “

So how is Howard going to lead his team and try to keep them positive in a difficult time looking for answers? He says he will use his own experience in these situations.

“Well, there is a coach who has played this game before and has had this experience. I haven’t won every ball game when I played in high school, college, park area, or professionally,” said Howard “So it is my thing and my job to continue coaching and believing in this group and keeping this group connected. And that is not difficult, because we have a couple of top-class guys who are very competitive and friendly excited about basketball and looking for a chance, so I know they want to play tomorrow. I know they wish they could play tomorrow. “

Outer shooting remains a big problem for this group after they scored 4 to 17 on Saturday from a three-point distance, which was a well-known trend in the conference game. Howard says the only way to change that is to stay tuned.

“Well, we’re going to the gym and we will continue to train and develop them. And since we have open shots, I want our boys to continue to take them in. Feed the trust further.”

Next up for Michigan is a trip to Nebraska on Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast nationwide on Fox Sports 1.