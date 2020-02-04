Juwan Howard, Chris Holtmann give their side of controversial blatant error

The Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes were locked up on Tuesday-evening in the fight at Crisler Center with both teams looking for a rivalry win to improve their mid-turn, but it was raised by controversy at the end of the game, which was a 61-58 win for OSU.

With 33 seconds left in the game, Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson went for a lay-up and got soiled by Kyle Young of the Buckeyes, but while Simpson fell to the ground, he grabbed Young’s sweater to tear his fall and ripped he while he hit the floor. Young receives a replacement sweater from the OSU bank.

The officials decided that Simpson would get two free throws, which he made to give the Wolverines a 58-57 lead, but that he would also get a blatant mistake for ripping the jersey, which Young to the free throw line to the other sent. end. He shot both of his filthy shots to give the Buckeyes a 59-58 lead that they would not surrender.

Both coaches have tackled the controversial call after the game.

“I didn’t see it. And I tried to ask for an explanation,” head coach Juwan Howard from Michigan said after the game. “I tried to look for it. It was shown on the monitor, or played it again near our So I started looking at it when I spoke to the referee, and when I was looking, he was about to show it for rewinding, and he told the man to close it immediately. So I thought, “Wow, you know, show me what happened,” and he explained it to me, and I kind of … I couldn’t believe it.

“(How it was explained) I am sure one of you wants to know if you all want to know, it was explained as if Zavier lay down for the layout. And as he came down, he grabbed his sweater and tore it. So it went well, “take his sweater and tore it.” I like that, so yes, look at his sweater, it is torn. So I’m watching. And then I said, “Well, now, former basketball player, I look, I’m like,” Well, if he goes up “, and this is how I think and I asked him, I said,” If he goes up and he falls, he grabbed him to break his fall. ” And he said, “Yes.” I said, “Well, I guess that means he needed some help. He didn’t want to absorb the contact or momentum of hitting the floor.” And that was it. So at the end of the day we have to respect their call. Unfortunately I have not seen it. “

Ohio’s Head Coach, Chris Holtmann, on the other hand, said he agreed to the call after seeing the state of Young’s jersey, even though he wasn’t witnessing the game in real time.

“Not after looking at the sweater,” said Holtmann. “Our assistants at the bank noticed it more. I didn’t notice it during live action. I have to go back and look at it to confirm, but I just thought it might have been confirmed and they were clear that they would call their husband wrong on the shot. And then a blatant one who pulled him down (through) his sweater. “

The loss dropped Michigan to 13-9 in the season and 4-7 in conference play. They then turn their attention to the Michigan State Spartans, which come to Crisler Center on Saturday afternoon. Both teams will lose after MSU lost Tuesday night against Penn State 75-70 in Breslin Center. The Spartans won the first encounter with a score of 87-69 in East Lansing.