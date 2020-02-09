Juventus is considering releasing Aaron Ramsey during the summer transfer

Ramsey was able to leave Juventus this summer (Photo: Getty)

Juventus is ready to reduce their losses with Aaron Ramsey after just one season in Turin, according to reports in Italy.

Arsenal lost Ramsey to the Italian giants during a free transfer last summer, when the Welshman was looking for a new challenge in his career.

But the spell in Italy hasn’t really gotten off the ground, while Ramsey is struggling to shake off concerns about injuries.

Ramsey signed a deal worth £ 400,000 a week with Juventus, but only 12 Series A matches have taken place this season.

Tuttosport claims that Juventus has become frustrated with the fitness problems of Ramsey and wants to cash in on the midfielder.

Ramsey is employed by Juventus (Photo: Getty)

The Serie A club has a huge wage bill, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Matthijs de Ligt and Adrien Rabiot with high salaries.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri offered his public support to Ramsey last month, but the 29-year-old has only scored once this season and has yet to register an assist for his team.

Ramsey is under contract with Juventus until 2023 and defeated Hellas Verona on Saturday from the bench.

MORE: Cedric Soares offers positive injury update for Arsenal fans

MORE: Shkodran Mustafi focuses on former Arsenal manager Unai Emery