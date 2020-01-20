RALEIGH, N.C. – Justin Williams returned to the lineup and scored in the shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes against the New York Islanders 2-1 Sunday.

James Reimer stopped six tiebreakers for Carolina, the last against Anders Lee to lock the win. Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen also scored in the Hurricanes’ shootout. Svechnikov had a goal in the first period.

The Hurricanes ended a three-game skid thanks to Williams, the 38-year-old who took an extended break after leading Carolina to last year’s Eastern Conference finals. He scored a shootout in the eighth round.

Lee scored in regulation and Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier connected during the shootout for New York, but the Islanders lost their third straight line.

Anders Lee, New York Islanders (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Reimer made 26 saves, none more than refusing Barzal in a breakaway with 2:51 left in the third period.

Thomas Greiss stopped 31 shots for New York and was particularly clear in the third period. He stopped Ryan Dzingel of Carolina in the middle of the period on a close shot, then saved Joel Edmundson’s try with 1:59 to go.

Lee had two chances in the second period, but Reimer refused. Finally, Lee managed to finish a rebound with 55 seconds left over the period.

Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at 5:45 in the first period. Brett Pesce fed Svechnikov in the right circle for a time. Svechnikov’s shot broke the stick of a New York defender before he ricocheted in front of Greiss.

The Hurricanes were hoping to get a boost with the return of Williams. The 38-year-old right winger signed on January 8 and has been training with the team since.

Caroline Williams of the Carolina Hurricanes (Photo AP / Steven Senne, File)

After star defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke his leg at Columbus on Thursday, the Hurricanes needed an emotional boost. He provided that, then the decision maker during the shooting.

GAME NOTES

New York RW Josh Bailey left in the second period with what the team called an illness. Bailey had six points in his previous five games against Carolina. … Williams played on Carolina’s fourth row, replacing F Jordan Martinook in the lineup. … Svechnikov has 39 goals and 80 points in 131 career games, leading all players in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

NEXT

Hurricanes: welcome the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Islanders: Face the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

More NHL AP: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press