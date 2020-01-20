Justin Williams' heroic return to Hurricane lineup

Looking back, we should all have seen this happen. It would be crazy to think that Justin Williams’ first game with the Carolina Hurricanes would end otherwise.

With the Hurricanes and New York Islanders in a 1-1 dead end after 60 minutes of hockey, five minutes of overtime and seven indecisive rounds of shootouts, Williams got the head coach on tap.

Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss had been almost impenetrable in Carolina’s previous attempts, aggressively challenging Hurricane shooters by pushing well over his crease and hitting pucks like flies.

Williams’ teammates were impatient as the PNC Arena Caniacs also rose, flooding the 38-year-old with a booming ovation. And just as he didn’t miss a beat, Williams focused on Greiss, shot the puck and stabbed a ball between the goalkeeper’s legs. At the other end, James Reimer refused Islanders captain Anders Lee to win the Carolina win.

Hockey gods have been busy writing the new script for the 2019-20 Hurricane season since Williams signed a one-year contract to return to the team he coached in the Eastern Conference finals last May. There is simply no other explanation at the end of the storybook that occurred Sunday night to fans of the Hurricanes’ hometown as Williams made his long-awaited return.

Williams hasn’t lost a beat

That hasn’t always been the case this season, but the Hurricanes looked energetic with the drop in the puck, likely because they had extra motivation tonight. They scored their only goal at 5:45 of the first period before the Islanders rocked them in their defensive trap style for the rest of the competition.

Williams took his first, rather uneventful, shift a few minutes after the game started, and was limited to 3:14 ice time (TOI) in the first period, playing on the fourth row with Lucas Wallmark and Brock McGinn. His ice time increased as the game progressed, even when Brind’Amour shortened his bench at the end of the third period.

“He certainly didn’t look out of place from the start … I expected him to be a little more rusty, to be honest with you, just with the rhythm, because it was also fast match. But it fits perfectly. “

– Rod Brind’Amour (from de Williams returns, portrays a hero in a shootout victory over the Islanders ’, North State Journal, 01/19/2020)

Williams approached each shift with intensity, creating several scoring opportunities throughout the game. In the defensive zone, he won many puck battles against the Islanders and seemed comfortable moving the puck on the ice, even when pressured by avant-garde opponents.

For the man nicknamed “Mr. Match 7 “, the shooting winning goal was just the last count in the column of clutch moments he created throughout his 19-year career. And to top it all, Williams led the hurricanes during a storm of military appreciation, as they greet the veterans of the building, abroad and across the country.

Overall, Williams had only 13:06 YOU, the lowest of the Hurricanes’ strikers, and finished the game with three shots and a hit. He didn’t get a power play time or overtime change, but did make money in the shootout. Brind’Amour’s use of Williams as that was the perfect reintroduction for him. The victory and his solid play are huge positive points for the Hurricanes as the star break approaches.

Martinook the Odd Man Out

We knew someone would have to sit down for Williams to step down, and Martinook ended up pulling the short straw. Offensively, Martinook has waded so far this season. He had just two goals in 33 games after a career high of 15 last season.

In all other areas, however, Martinook is an asset to his team. He has a huge personality with a contagious enthusiasm that sets his teammates on fire. On ice, he plays a similar game – he is one of the energizers that arouses the crowd and circulates electricity in the air.

Jordan Martinook, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He received an “A” before the season, becoming alternate captain with star defenseman Jaccob Slavin. But with Williams inserted, someone had to sit, and it was just Martinook’s time. That doesn’t put him outside. Every locker room needs a guy like him, and there are several other hurricanes that have been just as offensive or more ineffective.

As the season continues, we shouldn’t be surprised if even Williams gets rest nights when the schedule is busy. The Hurricanes have a great road trip to the upcoming Western Conference and will play two consecutive games in late February.

Toronto Maple Leafs veteran Jason Spezza usually only plays one night in a row, while planning the other for maintenance. It could be the kind of road Williams takes to make sure his body is in great shape as the season continues to end.

Reimer is great

Williams may have dived, but Reimer was the workhorse for much of this game, stopping 26 of 27 shots and six of eight shots on goal to pocket the Hurricanes’ two points. He also won first star honors for the second time in his last three starts.

Carolina Hurricanes James Reimer (Photo by Gregg Forwerck / NHLI via Getty Images)

For the past eight weeks, Reimer has been by far the best goalkeeper in the Hurricanes. In his last 12 starts, Reimer has reached a record 8-2-1, scoring 2.14, save percentage of, 931 and three shutouts.

The goalkeepers have been inconsistent most of the year, but the Reimer stock tends to increase right now, and the Hurricanes need good goalies with the degree of dryness of their attack.

Hurricane offensive still missing

Losing defender Dougie Hamilton due to a broken fibula has been devastating news for the Hurricanes and their fans and, sadly, it comes at a time when goals are scarce.

The Hurricanes have scored eight goals in their last six games – not counting the empty nets – but are still miraculously 3-2-1 in that period. Their goalkeeper kept them out of the water, but if they fail to understand their score problems quickly, they will quickly drown.

Andrei Svechnikov joined the board on Sunday evening for the first time in seven games, marking his 19th of the season. Sebastian Aho has also become cold recently – he has only one goal in his last nine.

The metropolitan division is extremely competitive this year – it has the highest representation in the NHL top 10, along with the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets. That leaves the Hurricanes barely hanging on to a wildcard spot, and wasting yet another point on Sunday for the Islanders only makes their journey more difficult.

The Hurricanes have one final game before All-Star Weekend – they will host the Winnipeg Jets Tuesday night in Raleigh.