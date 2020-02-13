Justin Verlander apologizes for the fact that he no longer does to stop Astros’ stealing methods

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sport

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander is known for being frank about problems that affect the integrity of the game. Now, after the Astros were punished for cheating in 2017, Verlander apologizes for not having spoken in his own clubhouse.

When he spoke with reporters at the start of spring training, Verlander shared how he became aware of the garbage bin system and the playback of videos upon his arrival. Now that we are thinking about it, after the team won the 2017 World Series and was eventually caught, the All_Star pitcher wanted him to stop.

“After spending some time and understanding what was happening, I wish I had said more,” Verlander said, via MLB Network. “I can’t go back and undo my decision. I wish I had said more and I didn’t.”

Justin Verlander: “I wish I had said more. Looking back, I cannot go back, I cannot reverse my decision. Like I said, I wish I had said more and that’s why I’m sorry. “Pic.twitter.com/JptPemq6Hs

– Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 13, 2020

Verlander would not go into detail about what he said to his teammates at the time to try and stop it. The future Hall of Famer also did not want to share his reactions to Astros’ plan when he arrived in Houston.

Although Verlander was new to the team when the Astros acquired him on August 31, he was an accomplished pitcher with a CV of the Gallery of Honor. If he had chosen to say more, his voice would probably have weighed in the dressing room. Instead, he apparently agreed to get a World Series ring.