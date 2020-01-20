Justin Timberlake seen with Jessica Biel after Alisha Wainwright's drama

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel took a walk after Alisha Wainwright’s drama (Image: Splash)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been seen together for the first time since they saw him looking cozy with another woman.

Rock singer Your Body was surprised holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright under the table during an alcohol night in New Orleans in November, which casts doubt on the status of their marriage.

After the “shameful” exhibit, Justin issued a public apology to his wife and four-year-old son, Silas.

And the couple, who got married in 2012, seemed to have left the drama aside while going for a walk.

They walked by the arm (Image: Splash)

They seemed to have set aside the controversy (Image: Splash)

Sinner’s actress wrapped herself in a padded coat and hat, while her singing husband put on a coat and a scarf.

Holding matching coffees, they seemed to get along while walking arm in arm.

His departure comes almost two months after Justin was seen without his wedding ring, holding hands with Alisha on a balcony on Bourbon Street.

Alisha was seen with her hand on the knee of the singer of Cry Me A River while talking with him.

After the violent reaction to the photos, Justin apologized for his “strong time in the trial” and stressed that there was nothing romantic between him and Alisha, 30.

Justin was seen holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in October (Image: Backgrid)

Justin issued a public apology after the scandal (Image: Instagram)

He wrote on Instagram on December 5: ‘I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address the recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.

“A few weeks ago I showed a strong lapse in the trial, but let me be clear: nothing happened between my co-star and me.”

The 38-year-old woman continued: ‘I drank too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. “

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have a four-year-old son, Silas (Image: Instagram)

The statement concluded: ‘I apologize to my amazing wife and family for having experienced such a shameful situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

“This was not that.”

There seems to be no tension between Justin and Alisha when they were seen together on the set of their next movie Palmer a few days after the night out.

Similarly, Jessica has been portrayed and has used her wedding ring several times since then.





