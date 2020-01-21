Justin Timberlake at Jessica Biel is stronger than two months after Hand-HoldGate! Or at least, that’s the image they want to project!

The couple talked flawlessly during a Sunday stroll in New York City on January 19, which looked just as nice and beautiful as they were walking arm-in-arm holding a coffee and shopping bag.

In the photos, published by DailyMail.com, the 37-year-old actress and 38-year-old singer combined with coats, winter hats, and sunglasses as they peacefully walked through around the city. At one point, they even shared a loving perspective, suggesting that the hand held by JT’s controversy was officially a thing of the past.

Related: Did Jamie Lynn Justin Become a Machine?

But that’s not exactly what we hear: earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that the 7th Heaven alum was “still angry with Justin” over the PDA scandal that first erupted on November 23. The insider avoided:

“He makes big promises and doesn’t stick to them as much as he thinks he can and should. He promises to make his family better and he doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

Lest we forget, the performer of Can’t Stop The Feeling was flawless in holding hands and was comfortable in her Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans. The two are pictured on the balcony of The Old Absinthe House; the actress was photographed holding her hand to the singer’s knee, and they were also seen holding hands under a table, with JT apparently not wearing his wedding ring. A video also shows the clear tipsy star resting on Wainwright’s arm.

The father-of-one has since issued a public apology – perhaps at his wife’s suggestion – in writing Instagram that he “showed a strong judgment” that night, but insisted that “nothing happened between him” and his co-star.

Ang Grammy the winner continues:

“I drank too much that night and regretted my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my wonderful wife and family for putting them in an embarrassing situation, and I’m focused on being the best husband and father I can be. It’s not. “

While the recent source of Us in question has not JT fully committed to his roles as a family man, a second insider in the publication said the couple was “not in a tense place.”

After looking at these pictures, we have to agree that they are at least engaged!

Of course, they can only put on peaceful faces for the camera. What do U, Perezcious readers think?

[Image by WENN]