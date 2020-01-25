Justin Herbert cemented the top 10 NFL draft status with the outstanding Senior Bowl Week

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sport

Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert did everything last week to impress the NFL scouts and senior bowl front office staff before the draft.

The thin one: Herbert followed a brilliant training week in which most of the country’s top reporters exceeded his praise and celebrated an MVP appearance at the Senior Bowl on Saturday.

On Saturday Herbert completed 9 out of 12 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown when his north team won 34-17 against the south team. In this process, the NFL prospect secured his status as a top 10 selection as soon as the NFL draft 2020 was published at the end of April.

The resume: Herbert had his ups and downs during his tenure in Oregon, but ended his career with impressive statistics and some big wins.

Herbert was a four year starter for the ducks and went 29-14.

Herbert showed growth and improvement during his tenure in Oregon.

He ended his career with a respectable completion rate of 63.9%, along with 10,541 yards with 95 touchdowns and just 22 interceptions.

Herbert also has two threat skills and has run 560 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Herbert also had an excellent final in Oregon, which led the Ducks to win over Wisconsin and earned MVP honors while scoring three goals in a poor performance.

The tools: When you create a quarterback on Madden, it has the physical properties that Herbert has. This young man has size (6-feet-6), speed, athleticism, and arm strength to carry out throws with narrow windows on the next level (like this one).

These features were seen in Mobile, Ala, throughout the week.

You can imagine how the hype on combine and pro-day will develop.

The need: As always, there aren’t enough elite quarterbacks, and the gap between property and good is huge. Here are the teams that might be looking for a quarterback at the start of the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati Bengals (# 1 overall): You’ve already mentioned Joe Burrow, and the Bengals have selected the LSU product based on the latest designs.

Detroit Lions (# 3 overall): We recently wrote that the Lions must trade with Matthew Stafford and start from scratch. Now there are rumors suggesting that this could actually happen.

Miami Dolphins (# 5 overall): The Dolphins are desperate to find their quarterback of the future. They are reportedly in love with Tua Tagovailoa.

Los Angeles Chargers (# 6 overall): The Chargers appear to date from the Philip Rivers era, and there’s a strong possibility that they’ll take Herbert or another quarterback here in 6th place overall.

Carolina Panthers (# 7 overall): Cam Newton is still in the squad, but all recent reports suggest that it will trade in March. If so, the Panthers have an obvious need here.

Jacksonville Jaguars (# 9 overall): This is more of a stretch since no one really knows if Jacksonville Gardner sees Minshew as franchise quarterback material. But if the answer is no, the jags could take a close look at this year’s rookie class.

There are six teams in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft that could realistically take a quarterback. It’s clearly a buyer’s market, and that’s good news for quarterbacks.

The bottom line: Justin Herbert is not the most polished or ready-to-use quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. But he is clearly gifted with an extremely high upward trend.

This year’s draft will have a run for the quarterback position, despite so many talents in other positions. Herbert will benefit from being one of the top players, and his top 10 status is far from assured.

