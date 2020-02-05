Justin Fuente: “No one is more invested in this program than me” | Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente can get tunnel vision.

After almost three weeks of silence, he spoke for the first time to Baylor’s interview on the day of the national signing.

“I’m really excited about what we have and what we have built,” said Fuente. “Thanks to this transition, it was something to behold, very honestly. I’m more excited than ever. We have done everything we can to pay tribute to the people who have done such a wonderful job with this football program in the past, but you look around and see what we are building, not just bricks and mortar, but in as program and staff – wise, I couldn’t be more excited. “

He reiterated much of what Tech director Whit Babcock said when he was told about the 72 hours of whirlwind that had made Hokies fans fear their coach was on the way.

But some fans did not appreciate the prolonged silence of their head coach following Baylor’s serious approach. Fuente, who spent much of that time recruiting on the road, spoke about his relationship with the fan base on Wednesday afternoon.

“I understand 100%,” said Fuente. “I can tell them that no one is more invested in this program than I am, but I understand it. I want them to be passionate about what we do. They must believe me that I am too. I am so passionate about what we do and where we go that I will never stop advancing this football program. This is what we all want. “

Fuente knows he won’t get everyone back immediately, but believes that his commitment to technology (and this tunnel vision) will accomplish more than any tweet or message.

“I can tell you that I understand that,” said Fuente of the fans who are mad at him. “I understand. I sympathize with this part. I do it really, really. I can tell you that we take this job and the development of our young people also very personal. There are passionate fans here and that’s what that makes this place great. We also have a lot of passionate coaches who will make this thing great. We will never stop advancing the program. This is what we need to do to make it the program that everyone wants to be. . “

