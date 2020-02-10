Justin Bieber’s mustache causes agitation, says he won’t shave

It seems that 2020 is the year for musicians. Since it started this year, some of the best singers in the pop scene have returned to the music business. These include the likes of Justin Bieber, who released a new single, a documentary and a new album. His ex, Selena Gomez also returned with an explosion with multiple stage performances and a new album. Similarly, Demi Lovato is also here to stay after receiving help from an almost fatal drug overdose he suffered some time ago.

While the stars seem to be in the headlines for all the right reasons, Justin is, once again, being the target of several memes. The singer has been wearing a mustache lately, but fans want him to shave. Many went to Twitter to share their concerns. One said: “Justin Bieber got rid of that mustache.”

Another added: “Please, Justin, shave your mustache.”

One commented: “I can’t with Justin Bieber’s mustache.”

Another shared: “Justin Bieber’s mustache made me feel somehow.”

One wrote: “Justin Bieber looks like a pedophile with that mustache.”

Another tweeted: “Justin Bieber’s mustache offends me.”

One requested: “I really want Justin Bieber to cut that mustache.”

Another added: “I would like Justin Bieber to shave that mustache.”

One said: “Justin Bieber needs to shave his mustache.”

Another commented: “Justin Bieber with a mustache looks like Steve Murphy from Narcos.”

One shared: “It’s strange that Justin Bieber is allowed to have a song called Yummy and a mustache.”

Another wrote: “Someone takes Justin Bieber’s mustache.”

One said, “I’m sorry, but it hurts personally every time I see a picture of Justin Bieber now. Like the hair, the mustache, I’m unchained.”

Another commented: “Justin Bieber with a mustache is what nightmares are made of.”

One wrote: “I’m sorry, but I hate that little dirty mustache of Justin Bieber. I like it without him.

Another said: “I wonder if Justin Bieber will take the tour mustache.”

One tweeted: “That mustache makes Justin Bieber look like he killed Susie Salmon.”

Another shared: “Who told Justin Bieber that he can have a mustache? Dude, it looks like Freddie Mercury.

But it seems that the comments and concerns of fans have not gone unnoticed. Justin responded to his tweets on his mustache. However, he refused to get rid of him. The singer posed with Seth, a viral sensation on social networks, popularly known as Dude with Sign on Instagram, as the latter shared a photo. In the photo, Seth can be seen in his characteristic pose, with a sign that says: “Justin, shave your mustache.” But Justin was by his side, with another sign that said “No.” This was followed by another photo in which Seth had a sign that said: “Where is JB’s album?” To which Justin responded with his own sign that read: “February 14”. Now it is not an advertisement!

Justin also posted a series of short videos on his Instagram talking about his album titled Changes. He also asked fans to share videos of themselves about the changes they have undergone. He wrote: “If you want to make a video of yourself talking about the changes you have suffered last season or the changes you are about to endure! How will you adapt to those changes, accept those changes and move forward with love! Tag me on Twitter and we can keep the conversation going! We are in this together. “In another series of videos released on his Instagram, he thanked his fans for the support he has received throughout his career. Justin marks his return to music after five years with Changes. During the last years, the singer fought against drug addiction, mental health problems and Lyme disease, which prevented him from making music and, therefore, stayed away from the spotlight.But the singer feels better now and all ready to go on tour soon, which will also expand to North America.

.