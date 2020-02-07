Justin Bieber’s “intentions” are artificial crap

While “Yummy” was a moderately entertaining pop song at first glance, the latest releases from Bieber’s upcoming album “Changes” are incredibly clear.

“Get Me”, which received a quiet release last week, made little commercial waves, mainly because the song itself was as entertaining as sugar-free white chocolate. A strong Kehlani feature has revived an otherwise lifeless song about how much Hailey “gets” it, but vague lyrics like “You made me nervous, it feels like we’re on the same wave” water down the song to almost inaudible.

The platinum singer appears on the profane stage on Bieber’s latest offer “Intentions”. “Call your mom and dad that they made you and ovated. They did a great job and raised you.” Bieber sings with as much “vulnerability” as an Instagram DM, The coincident video of the single, in which Bieber easily compares his intentions to love Hailey with the intentions of an immigrant to escape need and cultivate a better life in America, borders on disrespect. Oh, Quavo is there too, but considering how miserable it sounds, it’s hard to judge. “I’ll find a ring and pray that it fits perfectly,” he grumbles through Autotune. Can anyone tell Quavo that you can change the size of the rings? The video also shows the LA-based nonprofit Alexandria House, which is a nice touch, but the superficial themes of the songs teach the importance of the charity being portrayed, and the house just seems to serve as the backdrop for a Bieber music video. Can someone please be shaved by Bieber?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9p2wMpVVtXg (/ embed)

www.youtube.com

From Bieber’s terrifying YouTube series “Seasons” to the superficiality of the latest singles from Changes, Bieber seems more concerned with looking cool than being vulnerable. His marriage to Hailey was turbulent, and both parties recognized that it was incredibly difficult and emotionally demanding to be married. Bieber has many authentic experiences from which to draw and speak, but instead he continues to choose the path of least resistance (“When I create, you are my muse, the kind of smile that makes the news”) and lets vanilla sprout commercial pop for tweens who still believe girls and boys have cooties. The changes are expected to be released on Valentine’s Day.