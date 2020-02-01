Pop singer Justin Bieber is not bothered by criticism about his mustache.

Bieber decided to shoot the enemies by uploading a new Instagram selfie that offers a closer and clearer view of his new look, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Justin Bieber Trolls The Trolls Bashing His Bigche-Look: “My Stash, My Life”

Along with the black and white publication, he wrote: “My stash, my life deals with it.”

In addition, he used his Instagram Story ID to share a series of images of his “hidden life” and screenshots of his friends who also have a similar style.

Bieber’s Thursday post was quick to get support from some of the people close to him.

His wife Hailey Baldwin wrote: “Cute buggggggg”.

Bieber’s managing manager, Scooter Braun, simply referred to him as “the young Tom Selleck.”

Chance The Rapper commented: “Let the handlebar grow.”

This was not the first time Bieber tried to grow his mustache. In May 2018, he shared a selfie of him with a barely visible mustache and medium long hair that reached his ears.

