Justin Bieber totally nonchalant when he is harassed by fans in London

Justin Bieber will release his new album on Valentine’s Day (Photo: Backgrid)

Justin Bieber was harassed by an army of fans prior to his intimate acoustic performance at Indigo in The O2.

The Yummy singer didn’t seem to be too stressed to be followed by fans who pulled out their phones to take pictures of the star.

Given the last performance Justin played in England in 2016, we are not surprised that people quickly watched the singer.

Justin flew to London to perform an intimate acoustic set, followed by a question and answer session on Tuesday, February 11 and you lie if you’re not enthusiastic about it.

He looked completely carefree when he jumped into his car with his dyed blonde hair – and new mustache to stay – and was accompanied by a guard who was there to make sure that no fans got a little too overwhelmed.

Justin looking into the camera for help (Photo: Cobra / BACKGRID)

Justin didn’t look too busy about the crowd (Photo: Cobra / BACKGRID)

Justin was in London to play with the Indigo on the O2 (Photo: Cobra / BACKGRID)

The Intentions singer goes on his first tour after he has released his first album in five years.

He has kept us all sharp for the past five years and we do not think we would have had another six months if he had not shared the album cover on Instagram.

Changes front is Justin looking away from the camera with his eyes closed while he is posing with his shirt off because it is art, of course.

Oh, and it’s red.

More: Justin Bieber



He endorsed the very welcome post: “My new album # will change on February 14. Pre-order and get the new number together with my friend @kehlani “Get Me” now. “

Justin and Kehlani on one number? That is an automatic bop.

His first single was the previously released track Yummy and fans couldn’t get enough of the song – probably because they’ve been waiting for years.

Although Justin did not release much music between 2015 and 2020, he joined Quavo and Chance The Rapper on the single No Brainer by DJ Khaled and Hard 2 Face Reality by Jay Electronica.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email at [email protected], by calling 020 3615 2145 or by going to the Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Blac Chyna plays us all by posting and removing baby scan snap on Instagram and fans are very confused

MORE: Barbra Streisand reveals that she “looked forward” to awarding Eminem his Oscar prize in 2003