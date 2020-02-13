Justin Bieber stumbled over his wedding vows, Hailey Bieber made ‘One Less Lonely Girl’

Justin Bieber must have been especially nervous at his wedding, or maybe he was just confused.

The “Yummy” singer staggered his way through his vows in never-before-seen images of his wedding, his marriage to Hailey Baldwin. The moment was set for his YouTube docuseries “Seasons”, as well as the sweet serenade he kept for his wife – and super fangirl – at their reception.

Although the episode focused on the big day, September 30, 2019, it was interspersed with flashback recordings of memorable events that preceded their marital conditions. Our favorite was when Justin dressed for the ceremony and his father asked how it made him feel that he was getting married. His father’s answer was simple: “Old”.

What a sweet moment between father and son! Dad Jeremy finally said to his son, “I’m proud of you,” and they hugged each other. So the moment finally arrived, but we just love it, “old” was all that Justin got.

Justin also shared how his proposal went down with friends during a trip to the Bahamas. “She just went down the stairs,” he remembered. And I was just there with the ring. I was shaking and I said: ‘I have loved you for so long and I just cannot see myself that I am with someone else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?'”

We can only hope that he said it just as smoothly as he shared the moment, because his delivery of the vows themselves was anything but smooth. And that’s just a matter of repeating what the officiant says.

The core of it came with the expression “as a sign and promise of our constant faith.” It might be an unusual expression in defense of Justin, and he really couldn’t get his brains out of it.

“As a sign and a promise in our …” Justin began before staggering and trying to clarify: “As a sign?” When the officer repeated it again: “Justin just couldn’t figure it out, and only repeated” In token and pledge? “

Although he was told that this was correct, Justin could not take it anymore and asked frankly: “What does that mean?” while the audience burst out laughing.

And yet Hailey said everything went perfectly. “Everything happened exactly as it should, I really believe that!” she said. “Even all the accidents that happened, stumbling over our words, and whatever it was, I think it was meant that way.”

It certainly makes for a more memorable day, and perhaps it means that no marriage is perfect, that doesn’t mean it still can’t be exactly as it should be.

Finally, as the reception ended, Justin Hailey helped every Bieber’s fangirl dream come true by inviting her on stage to serenade her with “One Less Lonely Girl.”

“We were at the wedding and realized that I had never been a ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ that was sung, so everyone insisted that I be raised on stage,” she said. “I was so dizzy, like it really happened on stage and it was just so stupid and cute.”

