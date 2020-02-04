Justin Bieber says he died of his “scary” drug abuse

Justin Bieber is open about the extent of its drug use in the past.

In the fifth installment of his YouTube document series “Seasons” entitled “The dark season,“The pop superstar said he first smoked marijuana when he was 13, which led to a downward spiral of substance abuse and making poor choices.

“There was a time when I drank lean, popped pills, Molly did mushrooms, everything,” said the 25-year-old, who declared it his “escape” on the other side of fame. “I was young, just like everyone else in the industry and people around the world experimenting and doing normal things grow up. But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different exposure level. I had a lot of money and a lot of things.”

He remembered how terrible the situation was when his life was in danger.

“My security would come into my room at night to check my wrist. People don’t know how serious it got. It was really crazy, scary. I woke up in the morning and the first thing I did was popping pills and smoking a bone and start my day. It just got scary. “

His wife Hailey Baldwin – who said she was not part of Bieber’s life “until he chose to become sober” – attributed this form of self-medication to his “terrible, crazy, paralyzing fear.”

Scooter Braun, Bieber’s manager, said this was the “dark period” of the “Sorry” singer, where his deplorable decisions included excessive parties, drag racing, a DUI and assault.

“He has experienced a lot in a very short life,” explains Braun. “You don’t always agree with someone’s decisions at the time. It’s young people who make very big decisions that affect many people. And sometimes in those scenarios you make the right decisions. Sometimes you make mistakes.”

It was only when the Canadian crooner felt that he “died” that he “decided to quit,” including getting proper mental health treatment.

A specialist in brain disorders, Dr. Daniel Amen, helped him adapt to a new sober life by prescribing the right medication. He said that Bieber was previously incorrectly diagnosed as bi-polar and received Lithium for treatment.

Amen also helped Bieber with his prognosis of Lyme disease and the Epstein-Barr virus, which contributed to Bieber’s extreme fatigue.

Now Bieber is back on track with a second chance. “Being the best I will help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can possibly be,” he said. “And for all fans who want to enjoy the music I make. I can’t do it if I’m not healthy. I haven’t been healthy for a long time.”

And he wants his followers struggling with similar challenges to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It may not seem that difficult for some people to get out of bed, but it is very difficult for me to get out of bed. I know that many people feel the same way, so I just want to say that you are not alone “There are people who experience it with you. Life is worth living. If you don’t give up, all you have to do is make progress.”

New episodes of “Seasons” are available on YouTube every Monday and Wednesday at noon ET.

