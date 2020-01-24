Justin Bieber’s “Essentials” include a diary, a Drew House hoodie and a book on how to “affairproof” your marriage. If anyone questions his allegiance to his wife, Justin Bieber replied to Hailey Baldwin’s rumors on Wednesday. When he posted an Instagram Stories photo of his key elements on January 22, which included the 2011 book His Needs, Her Needs: Building an Affair-Proof Marriage by Willard Hartley.

Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018. The couple were together for a few months in 2015 before they separated. They reunited in 2018 and became engaged a few months later. Although the relationship between Justin and Hailey was not an easy one, the two seem to be working hard on their relationship under the pressure of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez’s fans and his fight against depression, especially with the help of their book How To Do It their marriage “affair-proof”.

According to the Amazon page of the book, it is about the “10 vital needs of men and women” and how “these needs can be met in their spouses”. It also explains how “problems that often lead to extramarital affairs” can be resolved. The tasty singer’s Instagram story comes after posting a long Instagram about how much he loves his wife.

The crooner “As long as you love me” went to his Instagram earlier this month to express his love for Hailey and to deny that every time he writes about his wife, he donates shade to someone, especially an ex.

“I’m not posting this to prove anything or to make people believe that I love my wife. I just consider it a matter of honor to publicly recognize your significant other!” He wrote at the time. “It’s like we’re all okay to recognize an achievement or award, but think it must be a shadowy thing to say something publicly about those you love. I don’t have to prove anything by saying I mean Wife love. I just think there is power to put your wife on a pedestal! “

He continued: “I like to make my wife feel special and valuable. I’ve done a lot of cool things, but I don’t think anything is so cool