He is just a man in love. Justin Bieber replied to Selena Gomez’s claims after his Hailey Baldwin post about how much he “loves” his wife. The “Yummy” singer, 25, went to his Instagram on Monday, January 20 to explain how he wrote about his wife. The 23-year-old has no secret meaning other than to express his love for her.

“I’m not posting this to prove anything or to make people believe that I love my wife. I just consider it a matter of honor to publicly recognize your significant other!” Woman ”sticker. “It’s like we’re all okay to recognize an achievement or award, but think it must be a shadowy thing to say something publicly about those you love. I don’t have to prove anything by saying that I mean Wife love. I just think there is power to put your wife on a pedestal! I like to make my wife feel special and valuable, I did a lot of cool things but I don’t think that something is so cool. “

Justin’s post comes a week after the release of Selena’s new album “Rare”, which fans believe is about her toxic relationship with the “baby” singer. On the album, the former Disney Channel star sings about how she had to give up a relationship to find herself again. We’ve analyzed the lyrics here, but you probably already know about the less flattering things she suggested about Justin in her summer song, Lose You to Love Me.

Selena and Justin met from 2010 to 2018. Hailey – who met Justin in his spare time from Selena in 2015 – married me in September 2018 at a wedding in the courthouse. The couple had a traditional ceremony in September 2019 in front of prominent guests like Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.

As far as today’s “love triangle” is concerned, all three parties are fine. Selena has just released a critically acclaimed album, and Justin loves his wife when he told fans a billion times in his post.