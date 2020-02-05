Justin Bieber is the first artist to reach 50 million YouTube subscribers

Justin Bieber has just become the first artist to reach 50 million subscribers on YouTube.

This is not only a big milestone for the pop star, but also for the platform. YouTube hosts Bieber’s official music videos, which have cost billions of pieces over the years. So you can say that the relationship is mutually beneficial.

It is also the first episode of Bieber’s documentary seriesSeasonsReached an astonishing 32 million views in the first week. It has been viewed in 97 different countries.

Bieber’s manager Roller brown the young talent already found on YouTube in 2007. The circle closes from discovery to art.

Justin Bieber’s “Billion Views Club” music videos

1. “Justin Bieber – Sorry” – 3.2 billion views

2. “Justin Bieber – Baby ft. Ludacris” – 2.2 billion views

3. “Justin Bieber – What do you mean?” – 2 billion views

4. “Justin Bieber – Love Yourself” – 1.5 billion views

5. “DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne” – 1.4 billion views

6. “Skrillex and Diplo – Where are we now with Justin Bieber?” – 1.1 billion views

Source: billboard