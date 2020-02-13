Justin Bieber is getting nervous about his S * x life with Hailey Bieber and it’s too much …

Pop singer Justin Bieber was sincere about his personal life and shared some intimate details related to him and his wife Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber talked about his s * x life during a question and answer session with fans at the Indigo at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday (February 11), and noted that his main activity at home is to watch “Netflix and relax” , slang for having s * x, informs aceshowbiz.com.

Justin Bieber is going crazy for his S * x life with Hailey Bieber and it’s too revealing!

“So, when I’m with my wife, we like … You can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That’s all we do. We like to watch movies, we like Netflix and relax, but we definitely do more relaxation, ”he said.

Despite his active life s * x, Bieber went on to say that married life is full of challenges.

“Being married is amazing, I tell you. But they don’t twist it, marriage is not easy,” said the 25-year-old.

He added: “It’s something you have to work for (sic). If marriage were easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would just do it. So, you want to have children and get married, just know that work is needed every day. You have to choose to be patient with that person, to love her, to be kind to that person and that requires work. It’s powerful. It’s really, really amazing. “

Bieber and Baldwin, 23, married in 2018.

