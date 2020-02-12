Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Wedding Video: “One Less Lonely Girl”

The moment we’ve all been waiting for: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding video is finally here. Fans have been waiting a long time for it – while the couple originally married in a reserved civil union at City Hall in September 2018, it took them a whole year after that to exchange their vows in sunny South Carolina. And now, thanks to Justin’s Seasons documentaries, Mr. and Mrs. Bieber are finally sharing footage from their big day that has never been seen before.

We haven’t seen much of the wedding other than photos posted on social media, including those from Hailey’s bridal shower. Now we even know which songs were included in the Bieber wedding. Fans of the Biebs will be particularly surprised and excited to hear that Hailey has her own “One Less Lonely Girl” moment – a.k.a. Justin’s famous moment on the stage for casual viewers, except replicated with his eternal love.

“I was dizzy as if it really happened on stage,” says Hailey in an episode of Seasons that premiered on Wednesday, February 12th. “It was just so silly and cute.”

Justin not only brought his lady on stage, but also serenaded her with an unpublished track of his new album Changes, which comes out on Valentine’s Day. He sang “That’s What Love Is” at the wedding party just as he explained how the song was about “not everything has to be physical – I love her without having to touch her”.

If you have YouTube Premium, you can also experience surprises from the 11-minute episode. Tip: Usher may or may not appear while the cake is being cut and “Bad Girl” is singing, and members of the KarJenner family – from Kendall Jenner and her rumor to Kylie Jenner to Baby Stormi – were all present.

Watch the clip “One Less Lonely Girl” and the rest of the above episode “Officially Mr. & Mrs. Bieber”.