Justin Bieber has announced a new summer 2020 tour. However, there are still many details on the tour that were not yet known at the time of writing. The Canadian singer, known for pop hits like “Baby” and “Sorry,” recently announced the new tour on his website. The tour will travel to 45 cities in the United States and Canada, starting in May and ending in September. A few days ago, the singer went to Instagram with an encrypted publication.

GET TICKETS FOR JUSTIN BIEBER AT THE IHEARTMUSIC FESTIVAL!

The photo shows a black background with white text that reads “Bieber 2020”. In a caption under the post, Bieber wrote: “January 27, January 28, January 29 … February 14”. January 27 is the day that the documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons will be available for streaming on YouTube Red. It is possible that the other dates mentioned in the post give information about the next tour, or perhaps a new album release by the pop star.

The dates of the visit, taken from the Bieber website, are listed below.

May 14

Seattle, Washington, United States

CenturyLink control

May 17

Portland, OR, United States

Moda Center

May 19

Sacramento, California, United States

Golden1 Center

May 22

Santa Clara, California, United States

Levi stadium

May 26

San Diego, California, United States

Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29

Pasadena, California, United States

Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2

Las Vegas, NV, United States

T-Mobile Arena

June 5

Glendale, AZ, United States

State Farm Stadium

June 9

Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13

Denver, CO, United States

Empower Field at Mile High

June 16

Lincoln, NE, United States

Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19

Chicago, IL, United States

Soldier field

21st of June

Minneapolis, MN, United States

Target center

June 24

Milwaukee, WI, United States

Milwaukee Summerfest

June 27

Arlington, TX, United States

AT&T stadium

June 30th

New Orleans, LA, USA

King Center Smoothie

Jul 2

Houston, TX, United States

NRG stadium

Jul 6

Kansas City, MO, United States

Sprint Center

Jul 8

Tulsa, OK, United States

BOK Center

Jul 11

Nashville, TN, United States

Nissan Stadium

Jul 13

Saint Louis, MO, United States

Enterprise Center

Jul 15

North Little Rock, AR, United States

Simmons Bank Arena

Jul 18

Atlanta, GA, USA

Mercedes Benz stadium

Jul 21

Miami, FL, USA

AmericanAirlines Arena

Jul 25

Tampa, FL, United States

Raymond James Stadium

Jul 27

Columbia, SC, USA

Arena of colonial life

Jul 29

Greensboro, NC, United States

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

August 1

Philadelphia, PA, USA

Lincoln Financial Field

August 4

Pittsburgh, PA, United States

PPG Paints Arena

August 6

University Park, PA, United States

Bryce Jordan Center

August 8

Columbus, OH, United States

Ohio Stadium

August 12

Louisville, KY, United States

KFC Yum! Center

August 14

Cleveland, OH, United States

First energy stage

August 16

Grand Rapids, MI, United States

Van Andel Arena

August 18

Lexington, KY, United States

Rupp arena

21st of August

Landover, MD, United States

FedEx field

August 24

Buffalo, NY, United States

KeyBank Center

August 26

Albany, NY, United States

Times Union Center

August 29

Detroit, MI, United States

Ford Field

Sep 1

Ottawa, Canada

Canadian Tire Center

Sep 3

Quebec, Canada

Videotron Center

Sep 10

Toronto, Canada

Rogers Center

Sep 14

Montreal Canada

Bell Center

Sep 17

Foxborough, MA, United States

Gillette Stadium

Sep 26

East Rutherford, NJ, United States

MetLife Stadium