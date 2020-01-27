Justin Bieber has announced a new summer 2020 tour. However, there are still many details on the tour that were not yet known at the time of writing. The Canadian singer, known for pop hits like “Baby” and “Sorry,” recently announced the new tour on his website. The tour will travel to 45 cities in the United States and Canada, starting in May and ending in September. A few days ago, the singer went to Instagram with an encrypted publication.
The photo shows a black background with white text that reads “Bieber 2020”. In a caption under the post, Bieber wrote: “January 27, January 28, January 29 … February 14”. January 27 is the day that the documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons will be available for streaming on YouTube Red. It is possible that the other dates mentioned in the post give information about the next tour, or perhaps a new album release by the pop star.
The dates of the visit, taken from the Bieber website, are listed below.
May 14
Seattle, Washington, United States
CenturyLink control
May 17
Portland, OR, United States
Moda Center
May 19
Sacramento, California, United States
Golden1 Center
May 22
Santa Clara, California, United States
Levi stadium
May 26
San Diego, California, United States
Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29
Pasadena, California, United States
Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2
Las Vegas, NV, United States
T-Mobile Arena
June 5
Glendale, AZ, United States
State Farm Stadium
June 9
Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13
Denver, CO, United States
Empower Field at Mile High
June 16
Lincoln, NE, United States
Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19
Chicago, IL, United States
Soldier field
21st of June
Minneapolis, MN, United States
Target center
June 24
Milwaukee, WI, United States
Milwaukee Summerfest
June 27
Arlington, TX, United States
AT&T stadium
June 30th
New Orleans, LA, USA
King Center Smoothie
Jul 2
Houston, TX, United States
NRG stadium
Jul 6
Kansas City, MO, United States
Sprint Center
Jul 8
Tulsa, OK, United States
BOK Center
Jul 11
Nashville, TN, United States
Nissan Stadium
Jul 13
Saint Louis, MO, United States
Enterprise Center
Jul 15
North Little Rock, AR, United States
Simmons Bank Arena
Jul 18
Atlanta, GA, USA
Mercedes Benz stadium
Jul 21
Miami, FL, USA
AmericanAirlines Arena
Jul 25
Tampa, FL, United States
Raymond James Stadium
Jul 27
Columbia, SC, USA
Arena of colonial life
Jul 29
Greensboro, NC, United States
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
August 1
Philadelphia, PA, USA
Lincoln Financial Field
August 4
Pittsburgh, PA, United States
PPG Paints Arena
August 6
University Park, PA, United States
Bryce Jordan Center
August 8
Columbus, OH, United States
Ohio Stadium
August 12
Louisville, KY, United States
KFC Yum! Center
August 14
Cleveland, OH, United States
First energy stage
August 16
Grand Rapids, MI, United States
Van Andel Arena
August 18
Lexington, KY, United States
Rupp arena
21st of August
Landover, MD, United States
FedEx field
August 24
Buffalo, NY, United States
KeyBank Center
August 26
Albany, NY, United States
Times Union Center
August 29
Detroit, MI, United States
Ford Field
Sep 1
Ottawa, Canada
Canadian Tire Center
Sep 3
Quebec, Canada
Videotron Center
Sep 10
Toronto, Canada
Rogers Center
Sep 14
Montreal Canada
Bell Center
Sep 17
Foxborough, MA, United States
Gillette Stadium
Sep 26
East Rutherford, NJ, United States
MetLife Stadium