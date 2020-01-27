Justin Bieber confirms diagnosis of Lyme disease, wife Hailey Baldwin comes to his defense

Justin Bieber has announced a new summer 2020 tour. However, there are still many details on the tour that were not yet known at the time of writing. The Canadian singer, known for pop hits like “Baby” and “Sorry,” recently announced the new tour on his website. The tour will travel to 45 cities in the United States and Canada, starting in May and ending in September. A few days ago, the singer went to Instagram with an encrypted publication.

GET TICKETS FOR JUSTIN BIEBER AT THE IHEARTMUSIC FESTIVAL!

The photo shows a black background with white text that reads “Bieber 2020”. In a caption under the post, Bieber wrote: “January 27, January 28, January 29 … February 14”. January 27 is the day that the documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons will be available for streaming on YouTube Red. It is possible that the other dates mentioned in the post give information about the next tour, or perhaps a new album release by the pop star.

The dates of the visit, taken from the Bieber website, are listed below.

May 14
Seattle, Washington, United States
CenturyLink control

May 17
Portland, OR, United States
Moda Center

May 19
Sacramento, California, United States
Golden1 Center

May 22
Santa Clara, California, United States
Levi stadium

May 26
San Diego, California, United States
Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 29
Pasadena, California, United States
Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2
Las Vegas, NV, United States
T-Mobile Arena

June 5
Glendale, AZ, United States
State Farm Stadium

June 9
Salt Lake City, UT, United States
Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 13
Denver, CO, United States
Empower Field at Mile High

June 16
Lincoln, NE, United States
Pinnacle Bank Arena

June 19
Chicago, IL, United States
Soldier field

21st of June
Minneapolis, MN, United States
Target center

June 24
Milwaukee, WI, United States
Milwaukee Summerfest

June 27
Arlington, TX, United States
AT&T stadium

June 30th
New Orleans, LA, USA
King Center Smoothie

Jul 2
Houston, TX, United States
NRG stadium

Jul 6
Kansas City, MO, United States
Sprint Center

Jul 8
Tulsa, OK, United States
BOK Center

Jul 11
Nashville, TN, United States
Nissan Stadium

Jul 13
Saint Louis, MO, United States
Enterprise Center

Jul 15
North Little Rock, AR, United States
Simmons Bank Arena

Jul 18
Atlanta, GA, USA
Mercedes Benz stadium

Jul 21
Miami, FL, USA
AmericanAirlines Arena

Jul 25
Tampa, FL, United States
Raymond James Stadium

Jul 27
Columbia, SC, USA
Arena of colonial life

Jul 29
Greensboro, NC, United States
Greensboro Coliseum Complex

August 1
Philadelphia, PA, USA
Lincoln Financial Field

August 4
Pittsburgh, PA, United States
PPG Paints Arena

August 6
University Park, PA, United States
Bryce Jordan Center

August 8
Columbus, OH, United States
Ohio Stadium

August 12
Louisville, KY, United States
KFC Yum! Center

August 14
Cleveland, OH, United States
First energy stage

August 16
Grand Rapids, MI, United States
Van Andel Arena

August 18
Lexington, KY, United States
Rupp arena

21st of August
Landover, MD, United States
FedEx field

August 24
Buffalo, NY, United States
KeyBank Center

August 26
Albany, NY, United States
Times Union Center

August 29
Detroit, MI, United States
Ford Field

Sep 1
Ottawa, Canada
Canadian Tire Center

Sep 3
Quebec, Canada
Videotron Center

Sep 10
Toronto, Canada
Rogers Center

Sep 14
Montreal Canada
Bell Center

Sep 17
Foxborough, MA, United States
Gillette Stadium

Sep 26
East Rutherford, NJ, United States
MetLife Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR