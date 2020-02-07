Justin Bieber and Quavo from Migos do well with “intentions”

entertainment

Get ready to shed a few tears thanks to Justin Bieber.

The music superstar has released his new single “Intentions” together with a music video.

The song includes rapper Quavo from Migos and is the latest from Bieber’s upcoming “Changes” album to be released on February 14th.

While the lyrics to “Intentions” mark it as a love song, Bieber shows love for the Los Angeles-based charity Alexandria House, which enables women and children to move out of their accommodations.

In the music video, Bieber and Quavo show the stories of a struggling student, a nurse and a poet inspired by her homelessness.

Things get pretty emotional, especially when the stars offer their help.

The music video is also used to announce the establishment of a $ 200,000 intention fund to help Alexandria House continue its work.