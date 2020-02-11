Image: GettyBarf BagWelcome to Barf Bag, a daily political collection to help you go through the chaotic Trumpian news cycle.

On Monday evening, federal prosecutors in the Roger Stone case, a judge asked for a nine-year prison sentence as punishment for his seven felony convictions, including threatening a witness and disrupting a congressional investigation into crimes possibly committed by his friend Donald Trump. But after President Trump had written a night tweet in which he called the recommendation “terrible and unfair,” while at the same time emphasizing that “real crimes were on the other side,” the US Department of Justice intervened to lighten the sentence. questions.

According to the New York Times, a government organization that ignores the conviction recommendation of federal prosecutors because the president was unhappy on social media is “very unusual,” although the newspaper points out that two weeks ago prosecutors asked for a lesser sentence for Michael T. Flynn, another crime friend, who has been lying to the authorities about Russia. Prosecutors initially said they might have asked for a real six-month prison sentence in prison, but decided at the last minute to request a probationary period, the same punishment I received for driving 102 miles per hour when the speed limit was 70. (New York Times)

At a time when many students are struggling to pay for college and then paying off the amazing loans they took out to pay for college, President Trump is trying to limit the repayment options (I suppose income-based repayment) to end subsidized loans that require the government to pay interest while students are in school, and to kill those student loan forgiveness programs that are needed for that Betsy DeVos already made sure that nobody could get it. The program would also set a limit on the number of loans that graduate students and parents can take out, making the college and graduate school impossible for some.

As a child, my mother read to me a series of books about how children could imitate the best qualities of great leaders in their own lives. For example, The Value of Respect has taught young readers to listen carefully to other people’s struggles, such as Abraham Lincoln, to better develop empathy. The Donald Trump edition of that series, if it still exists, could very well have the title The value of evading your creditors and sticking someone else with the bill. Just as our president spent his formative years taking out loans, never repaid them, and depending on the government to bear the costs, so must we. Think of your student loans such as Trump Steaks or Trump University, for that matter, and just continue when you have finished spending the money. (NBC News)

All this talk about student loans should make the majority of us good and nervous, so let’s take a bit of fear-induced barfing:

Another reason to skip student loan payments: you probably need that money for medicines and food. (CNN)

While the Justice is perhaps gentle to criminal friends, they go fast sanctuary cities . Priorities! (Washington Post)

is perhaps gentle to criminal friends, they go fast . Priorities! (Washington Post) An Arkansas police officer placed a ninth grader in a chokehold until he went blackout. (NBC News)

A group of progressive military veterans called Common defense endorsed both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for president (still only one task), because double notes seem to be how we are doing now. (HuffPost)

endorsed both and for president (still only one task), because double notes seem to be how we are doing now. (HuffPost) Fear of hordes of blood-breathing people with Kotex hunger fold out each other’s eyes in the aisles of a Pigeon Forge Rite Aid during the last multi-pack, Tennessee is worried tampon taxes are the only thing that stands between menstruators and madness.

