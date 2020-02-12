“Justice must be blind”: Trump was hit by former Bush spokesperson about Stone interference

The former White House press secretary under George W. Bush has beaten Donald Trump after claiming without proof that “rogue prosecutors” were responsible for recommending a long prison sentence for his old associate Roger Stone.

Ari Fleischer condemned the President’s comments after he had pulled out on Twitter about the prosecutor’s proposal that Stone should be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison, after being convicted of lying to Congress during an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Stone must be sentenced on February 20.

“Trump rules as an outsider, saying what he thinks, let it tear,” Fleischer said in his own tweet.

“But there is a downside. When the WH comments on an issue that has traditionally been left to justice, it makes the issue political rather than judicial. “

The former White House official added, “Justice must be blind.”

His comments came after Mr. Trump had previously sent a tweet earlier on Tuesday morning in which he congratulated Attorney General William Barr on “leading” the case.

The president claimed that the case against Stone “completely got out of hand and might not even have been initiated” after the sentencing recommendation.

1/26 Donald Trump

Accused of abusing his office by pressing the Ukrainian president during a telephone call in July to dig up Joe Biden, who may be his Democratic rival in the 2020 elections. He also believes that the deleted emails from Hillary Clinton – a key factor in the 2016 elections – may be in Ukraine, although it is not clear why.

EPA

2/26 The whistleblower

Assuming he was a CIA agent who spent time at the White House, his complaint was largely based on second-hand and second-hand reports from concerned White House employees. While this is not unusual for such complaints, Trump and his supporters have taken the opportunity to suggest that his information is not reliable.

Expected voluntarily and secretly to testify to Congress.

Getty

3/26 The second whistleblower

The lawyer for the first whistleblower also represents a second whistleblower regarding the actions of the president. Attorney Mark Zaid said that he and other lawyers in his team now represent the second person, who allegedly works in the intelligence community and has first-hand knowledge that supports claims by the first whistleblower and has spoken with the inspector of the intelligence community in general. The second whistleblower has not yet submitted its own complaint, but does not have to be considered as an official whistleblower.

Getty

4/26 Rudy Giuliani

Former mayor of New York, whose management of the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001 won him worldwide praise. As a personal lawyer for Trump, he has tried to find compromising material about the enemies of the president in Ukraine in what some have called a “shadow” foreign policy.

In a series of eccentric TV appearances, he claimed that the US Department of Foreign Affairs asked him to participate. Giuliani maintains that he is fighting corruption on behalf of Trump and has called himself a “hero”.

AP

5/26 Volodymyr Zelensky

The newly elected Ukrainian president – a former comic actor who is best known for playing a man who accidentally becomes president – has gone crazy with Trump in the partial transcript of their July phone call issued by the White House.

With a Russian-backed uprising in the east of his country and the Crimean region seized by Vladimir Putin in 2014, Zelensky would like to please his American counterpart, who had suspended vital military assistance for their telephone call.

He says that no pressure was put on him by Trump to give him the “favor” he was asked for.

Zelensky appeared during an uncomfortable press conference with Trump in New York at the United Nations General Assembly and looked particularly uncomfortable when the American suggested taking part in conversations with Putin.

AFP / Getty

6/26 Mike Pence

The vice-president was not on the controversial call of July to the Ukrainian president, but was given a lecture later.

However, Trump announced that Pence had made “one or two” telephone calls of a similar nature, dragging him into the crisis. Pence himself denies any knowledge of misconduct and has insisted that there is no problem with Trump’s actions.

It has been speculated that Trump had involved Pence as an insurance policy – if both were taken out of power, the presidency would go to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, something that no Republican would allow.

AP

7/26 Rick Perry

Trump reportedly told a Republican meeting that he had made the controversial appeal to the Ukrainian president at the insistence of his own energy secretary, Rick Perry, and that he didn’t even want that.

The president apparently said Perry wanted him to talk about liquefied natural gas – although no mention is made of it in the partial transcript of the call released by the White House. It is thought that Perry will resign at the end of the year.

Getty

26-8 Joe Biden

The former vice president is one of the front runners who wins the Democratic nomination, making him the opponent of Trump in the 2020 elections.

Trump says that Biden put pressure on Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating an energy company that owned Biden’s son Hunter and refused to release US aid until this happened.

However, the pressure to dismiss the public prosecutor came from a broad front from Western countries. It is also assumed that the investigation into the company, Burisma, had been dormant for a long time.

Reuters

9/26 Hunter Biden

Joe Biden’s son has been accused of corruption by the president for his business transactions in Ukraine and China. However, Trump still has to provide some evidence of corruption and Biden’s lawyer maintains that he has done nothing wrong.

AP

10/26 William Barr

The Attorney General, who proved his loyalty to Trump with his handling of the Mueller report, was mentioned in the Ukrainian call as someone with whom President Volodymyr Zelensky should talk about following up Trump’s worries about Biden and Clinton’s emails .

Nancy Pelosi has accused Barr of being part of a “cover-up of a cover-up”.

AP

11/26 Mike Pompeo

The state secretary initially suggested that he knew little about the telephone conversation in Ukraine, but it later turned out that he was listening at the time.

Since then, he has suggested that asking foreign leaders for favors is simply how international politics works.

Gordon Sondland testified that Pompeo was “informed” and knew what was happening in Ukraine. Pompeo has been criticized for not standing up for diplomats under his command when they were publicly criticized by the president.

AFP via Getty

12/26 Nancy Pelosi

The Democratic President of the House had long opposed calls from her own party to support a formal trial of charges against the President, apparently fearing a backlash from voters. On September 24, amid reports of Ukraine’s call and the day before the White House issued a partial transcription, she admitted and announced an investigation, saying: “The president must be held responsible. No one is above the law. “

Getty

13/26 Adam Schiff

Democratic chair of the House’s intelligence committee, one of the three committees leading the investigation.

He was criticized by Republicans for giving what he called a “parody” of the telephone conversation in Ukraine during a hearing, with Trump and others saying that his damn characterization was a literal reading of the telephone conversation.

He was also criticized for claiming that his committee had not been in contact with the whistleblower simply because it appeared that the intelligence agent had contacted a member of staff in the committee to submit the complaint.

The Washington Post has awarded Schiff a “four Pinocchios” rating, the worst rating for an unfair statement.

Reuters

14/26 Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman

Florida-based businessmen and Republican donors Lev Parnas (pictured with Rudy Giuliani) and Igor Fruman were arrested on suspicion of campaign finance violations at Dulles International Airport near Washington DC on October 9.

Separately, the Associated Press reported that they were both involved in attempts to replace the management of Ukraine’s gas company, Naftogaz, with new bosses sending lucrative contracts to companies under the control of Trump allies. There is no suggestion of any criminal activity in these efforts.

Reuters

15/26 William Taylor

The oldest American diplomat in Ukraine and the former ambassador there. As one of the first two witnesses in the public impeachment hearings, Taylor dropped an early bomb by revealing that one of his associates – later identified as diplomat David Holmes – heard a telephone conversation in which Donald Trump could hear questions about “investigations” into the very day after he had asked the Ukrainian president to investigate his political enemies. Taylor expressed concern about the reported plans to withhold American aid in exchange for political stains against Trump’s opponents and said, “It’s one thing to try and take advantage of a White House meeting. I think it’s something else is to use security assistance – security assistance to a war country, depending on both security assistance and the demonstration of support. “

Getty Images

16/26 George Kent

An official from the Foreign Ministry who appeared next to William Taylor in a bow tie that was later mocked by the president. He accused Rudy Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney, of leading a “campaign of lies” against Marie Yovanovitch, who was forced to stop her work as an American ambassador to Ukraine for apparently putting her efforts into lubricating Democrats. stood away.

Getty Images

17/26 Marie Yovanovitch

One of the most striking witnesses to witness at the public hearings, the former US ambassador to Ukraine received a rare applause when she left the committee room after a testimony. Yovanovitch, who was born in Canada, was attacked on Twitter by Donald Trump while she actually testified, giving Democrats the opportunity to ask her to respond. She said she thought the attack was “very intimidating.” Trump had already threatened her in his phone call to the Ukrainian president on July 25 and said, “She’s going through some things.”

Yovanovitch said she was “shocked, upset and destroyed” by the threat and the way she was forced out of her work without explanation.

REUTERS

18/26 Alexander Vindman

A decorated veteran from the war in Iraq and an immigrant from the former Soviet Union, Lieutenant Col Vindman began his evidence with a striking statement about the freedoms that America offered him and his family to speak truth to power without fear of punishment.

One of the few witnesses who actually listened to Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president on July 25, said he found the conversation so inappropriate that he was forced to report it to the White House counsel. Trump later mocked him because he was wearing his military uniform and insisted that his rank address him.

Getty Images

19/26 Jennifer Williams

An official from the Foreign Ministry acting as Russia’s expert for vice-president Mike Pence also heard Ms. Williams during the phone call on July 25. She testified that she found it “unusual” because it focused on domestic politics in terms of Trump who asked a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents.

Getty Images

20/26 Kurt Volker

The former special envoy for Ukraine was one of the few people who provided evidence that was on the Republican witness list, although what he had to say might not have been useful for their cause. He rejected the idea that Joe Biden had done something corrupt, a theory made up without proof by the president and his allies. He said he thought the US should support Ukraine’s reforms and that the plan to find dirt on Democrats did not serve the national interest.

Getty Images

21/26 Tim Morrison

An expert on the National Security Council and another witness on the Republican list. He testified that he did not think the president had done anything illegal, but admitted that he feared that it would cause a political storm if it became public. He said he believed moving the record of the controversial phone call on July 25 had been an innocent mistake.

Getty Images

22/26 Gordon Sondland

In an explosive testimony, one of the men in the middle of the scandal immediately got to the point in his testimony: “Was there a consideration? Yes, ”said the US ambassador to the EU, a pioneer in Ukraine’s efforts to link the release of military aid to investigations into the president’s political opponents. He said everyone knew what was going on, involving Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The effect of his evidence is perhaps best illustrated by Mr. Trump’s response, who called Sondland a few weeks earlier “a great American” and claimed that he barely knew him.

AP

23/26 Laura Cooper

Cooper, a Pentagon official, said that Ukrainian officials knew that American aid was denied before it became widely known in August – which undermines a republican argument that there can be no consideration between assistance and investigations if the Ukrainians did not know that assistance was withheld.

Getty Images

24/26 David Hale

The third highest official in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Hale testified about the treatment of Marie Yovanovitch and the smear campaign that culminated in her memory of her secondment as US ambassador to Ukraine. He said, “I believe she should have stayed in the mail and done the excellent job.”

EPA

25/26 Fiona Hill

Undoubtedly the most self-assured and possessed of the witnesses in the public hearing phase, the Durham-born former NSC Russia expert began to warn Republicans against continuing the Kremlin-backed conspiracy theories. In a striking Northeast English accent, Dr. Hill further described how she had argued with Gordon Sondland about his involvement in Ukrainian affairs until she realized that while she and her colleagues were focused on national security, Sondland was “involved in a domestic political message”.

She said, “I said to him,” Ambassador Sondland, Gordon, this is going to explode. “And here we are.”

AP

26/26 David Holmes

The diplomat based in Ukraine described a restaurant in Kiev in Gordon Sondland, while the latter called Donald Trump. Holmes said he could hear the president on the other end of the line – because his voice was so “loud and distinctive” and because Sondland had to keep the phone off his ear – and asked about the “investigations” and whether the Ukrainian president was working together .

REUTERS

Het ministerie van Justitie van de heer Trump is vervolgens overgegaan tot vermindering van de veroordeling die het eerst door de officieren van justitie was voorgesteld, waardoor alle vier de loopbaanambtenaren moesten aftreden.

De verhuizing veroorzaakte ook een snelle terugslag op Capitol Hill, waarbij senaat minderheidsleider Chuck Schumer de inspecteur-generaal opriep om de beweging “onmiddellijk te onderzoeken” om de veroordeling te verminderen.

Richard Painter, een voormalige ethische advocaat van het Witte Huis onder president Bush, beschreef de beweging ook als de “politisering van vervolgingen” en smeet de heer Barr als “de meest corrupte procureur-generaal in de Amerikaanse geschiedenis”.

De heer Trump beweerde dat hij niet met het ministerie van Justitie had gesproken toen het de zeldzame beslissing nam om in te grijpen nadat de oorspronkelijke officieren van justitie hun oordeel hadden uitgesproken.

“Ik heb niet met hen gesproken”, zei de president dinsdagavond tegen verslaggevers.

“Ik vond de aanbeveling belachelijk,” voegde hij eraan toe. “Ik dacht dat de hele vervolging belachelijk was … Ik vond het een belediging voor ons land en het zou niet moeten gebeuren.”

