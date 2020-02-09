‘Justice League’ teased Ewan McGregor’s ‘Birds of Prey’ Villain

Ewan McGregor’s Birds of Prey villain was first teased in Justice League.

With Birds of Prey finally in the cinema, fans browse through some older films of DC Extended Universe to find references or hints to the film with Ewan McGregor. An Easter egg that went unnoticed in 2017 was the Justice League that teased Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask. In Justice League, a short shot of Gotham City shows a building called ‘Janus’. Now, three years later, we finally know who teased the Justice League.

In the comics, the family of Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask runs Janus Cosmetics. The character of Ewan McGregor is not mentioned in Justice League, but it speaks volumes that Zack Snyder and co. a character teased that was not even cast in the DCEU. You can watch the teasing for Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask in Justice League below.

VALUATION: DC teased Black Mask 3 years before Birds of Prey came out with Janis Cosmetics, the family company Sionis of DC_Cinematic

It is exciting to know that in future DCEU films Easter eggs will more than likely be planted in films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or Justice League and it is only that we are currently unaware of it. As for Birds of Prey, the film was filled with rich references to Justice League, because it referred to Bruce Wayne several times. One of the most talked about moments in Birds of Prey is when Harley Quinn reveals that her Hyena is named after Bruce Wayne because he looks good. As time goes by, we will certainly find more and more Easter eggs for birds of prey, including some that hopefully bring more light into Ewan McGregor’s black mask.

Here is the official synopsis for Birds of Prey:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no other choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey now plays in theaters.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years earlier, their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings bleed more into their work to be exacerbated by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

