“Justice League” Star Henry Cavill Dons “Superman: Flyby” Suit In Awesome Fan Art

A new concept design shows how Justice League star Henry Cavill could look with the Superman: Flyby suit.

Although fans J.J. have never seen Abrams’ Superman: Flyby, the script of the film found its way online and the planned story spread quickly among fans. Superman: Flyby is said to have taken a very different view of the hero’s classic origins, while making significant changes to characters such as Lex Luthor, who was revealed as a disguised Kryptonian at the end of the script.

“Booksmart” Star Kaitlyn Dever responds to Batgirl rumors

A bold new concept design from digital artist ‘jscomicart’ places Justice League star Henry Cavill in the Superman: Flyby suit. The artwork of Henry Cavill shows in the Flyby suit, which has an oversized symbol that spreads over his shoulders and in his cape. The art of Justice League star Henry Cavill also shows off an interesting belt design with the classic red boots. It is a very different suit than anything we have seen in live action before. See Justice League star Henry Cavill with the Superman: Flyby suit below.

View this post on Instagram

Quick mock-up of Henry Cavill in the Superman Flyby suit! Thank you @itsryanunicomb for the introduction of this series! 🤙. . . . . . . . . #justiceleague #henrycavill #batman #superman #flash #capedwonder #aquaman #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths #christopherreeve #jasonmomoa #galgadot #actioncomics #thecw #manofsteel #wondervrouw #hestnagel #dccomdinc # noorwegen #kingrosscome @ thexdomartcome

A message shared by @ jscomicart on January 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM PST

Would you like to see Henry Cavill wear the Superman: Flyby suit in live action? Let us know in the comments!

Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor Oscar for “Joker”

Henry Cavill’s Superman was last seen in Justice League. Here is the official summary for the film:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even bigger enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman work together quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to resist this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented hero association – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from a catastrophic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Stay up to date with the latest news about Henry Cavill, Superman and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

Source: Instagram

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

Previous1 of 7Next

Along with the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that would be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.

Previous1 of 10Next

var sliderOptions = {“slideContainer”: “# tps_slideContainer_61600”, “nav” 🙁 “. hhpanPostSlider_nav”), “navText”: “% {currentSlide} of% {totalSlides}”, “helperText”: “”, “defaultSlide” : 0, “transitionEffect”: “slide”, “transitionSpeed” 400, “keyboardShortcuts”: false, “scrollAfterRefresh”: true, “numberOfSlides” 10, “slides”: ({“title”: “”, “permanent”: “https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters /” “shortCodeTitle”: null, “content”: “

Along with the premiere of the first teaser for u00a0Doom Patrol, u00a0DC Universe also debuted a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters to be modified in live action form for DC Comics. n

In particular, these new character posters emphasize Timothy Dalton’s The Chief, Diane Guerrero’s Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade’s Cyborg, April Bowlby’s Elasti-Woman, Matt Bomer’s Negative Man, and Brendan Fraser’s Robotman. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group. N

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”. N

Which of these u00a0Doom Patrol u00a0posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe. N

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group of cast-off Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief. N

n

Here is the summary for the show: n

Patrol u00a0 will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their life will never, ever be the same. u201d n

Doom Patrol u00a0 will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe. “}, {” Title “:” “,” permalink “:” https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character-posters / 2 / “” shortCodeTitle “: null,” content “: “

“}, {” Title “:” sponsored “” permalink “:” https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / 3 / “,” shortCodeTitle “: null,” content “: “”}, {“title”: “”, “permalink”: “https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / 4 /”, “shortCodeTitle”: null, “content” : “

“}, {” Title “:” “,” permalink “:” https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / 5 / “,” shortCodeTitle “: null,” content “: “

“}, {” Title “:” sponsored “” permalink “:” https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / 6 / “,” shortCodeTitle “: null,” content “: “”}, {“title”: “”, “permalink”: “https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / 7 /”, “shortCodeTitle”: null, “content” : “

“}, {” Title “:” “,” permalink “:” https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / 8 / “,” shortCodeTitle “: null,” content “: “

“}, {” Title “:” sponsored “” permalink “:” https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / 9 / “,” shortCodeTitle “: null,” content “: “”}, {“title”: “”, “permalink”: “https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / 10 /”, “shortCodeTitle”: null, “content” : “

n

“}, {” Title “:” “,” permalink “:” https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / 7 / “,” shortCodeTitle “: null,” content “: “

n

“}),” UseSlideSources “: false,” themeType “:” classic “,” prevText “:” Previous “,” nextText “:” Next “,” buttonWidth “:” 0 “,” buttonWidth_post “:” 0 “” PostURL “:” https: / / heroichollywood.com / doom-patrol-character posters / “,” postId “: 61600,” refreshAds “: false,” refreshAdsEveryNSlides “:” 1 “,” adRefreshingMechanism “:” javascript “,” ajaxUrl “:” https: / / heroichollywood.com / wp-admin /admin-ajax.php “,” loopSlides “: false,” scrollTopOffset “:” 0 “,” hideNavigationOnFirstSlide “: false , “isRtl”: false}; var onChangeSlide = “”; VIEW IN GALLERY.oh_blackbox {background-color: #FFF; color: # 000; border: 1px solid # 3989f5; padding: 30px; width: calc (100% – 60px);} .oh_blackbox .hhpanPostSlider_slides h3 {color: # 000;} .oh_blackbox .hhpanPostSlider_slides h2 {color: # 000;} .insert-page-61600 h3.label {color: # 000; font-size: 30px; font -weight: 500; text alignment: center; line height: 1.2 m; width: 100%; max width: 75%; margin: 0 car; padding: 0 1em; background nd color: #fff; margin -top: -50px; margin-bottom: 30px} .insert-page-61600 #slider_ad {display: non e; position: absolute;}. insert-page-61600 #slider_ad_desktop {margin: auto; position: relative;}. insert-page-61600 #slider_ad_tablet {margin: auto; position: relative;}. insert-page-61600 #slider_ad_desktop div {margin: auto; position: relative;}. insert-page-61600 #slider_ad_tablet div {margin: auto; position: relative;}. insert-page-61600 .at-under-post {display: none;}. insert-page-61600 .crp_related .crp_title a {color: white; } .insert-page-61600 .crp_related .crp_title a: hover {color: red; } .insert-page-61600 .crp_related a {display: block; } .insert-page-61600 .crp_related a div {color: red; height: 100%;}. insert-page-61600 .crp_related a: hover div {color: white;}. insert-page-61600 .crp_related {display: inline-block; margin-bottom: 0.5em;}. insert-page-61600 .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._prev ._2: hover {color: white;}. insert-page-61600 .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._next ._2: hover {background: white; color: black;}. insert-page-61600 .oh_button_red {background color: # ed2121; color: #fff; font size: 18 px; font weight: bolder; fill: 8 px 12 px;}. insert-page-61600 .oh_button_red: hover {background-color: white; colour black;}. hhpanPostSlider_nav ._prev ._2, .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._prev ._2 {color: # 000; font size: 16px; font weight: normal; line-height: 58px} .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._prev ._2: hover, .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._prev ._2: hover {color: # 000! important; font size: 16px; font-weight: normal;}. hhpanPostSlider_nav ._prev: active ._2, .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._prev._active ._2 {color: # 000; font size: 16px; font weight: normal;}. HhpanPostSlider_nav ._buttons ._text {line-height: 58px} .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._next ._2, .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._next ._2 {font-size: 24px; font weight: 500; filling: 0.7em 1.5em; line height: 25px} .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._next ._2: hover, .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._next ._2: hover {} .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._next: active ._2, .hhPPostSlider_nav. ._active ._2 {} .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._next ._2, .hhpanPostSlider_nav ._next ._2, .oh_button_red {background-color: #FFF; border-bottom: 2px solid # 398dff;} inpage_fix_oh = “wni3oqr23”) function mobile_check {

var check = false;

(Function (a) {if (/ (android | bb d + | MeeGo) + mobile |. Avantgo | bada / | blackberries | blazer | Warburg | elaine | fennec | hiptop | iemobile | ip (Hone | od) | iris | kindle | lge | maemo | midp | mmp | mobile. + firefox | netfront | opera m (ob | in) i | palm (os)? | phone | p (ixi | re) / | plucker | pocket | psp | series (4 | 6) 0 | symbian | treo | up . (browser | link) | vodafone | wap | windows ce | xda | xiino | android | ipad | playbook | silk / i.test (a) || / 1207 | 6310 | 6590 | 3gso | 4thp | 50 (1-6) i | 770s | 802s | a wa | abac | ac (er | oo | s -) ​​| ai (ko | rn) | al (av | ca | co) | amoi | an (ex | ny | yw) | aptu | ar (ch | go) | as (te | us) | attw | au (di | -m | r | s) | avan | be (ck | ll | nq) | bi (lb | e) | bl (ac | az) | br (e | v) w | bumb | bw – (n | u) | c55 / | capi | ccwa | cdm – | cel | chtm | CLDC | cmd – | co (mp | nd) | krop | dA (side | ll | ng) | dbte | dc -s | devi | dica | dmob | do (c | p ) o | ds (12 | -d) | el (49 | ai) | em (12 | ul) | eR (ic | k0) | esl8 | ez ((4-7) 0 | os | w | ze) | fetc | fly ( – | _) | g1 u | g560 | gene | gf -5 | g mo | go (. w | od) | gr (ad | un) | haie | hcit | hd – (m | p | t) | hei – | hi (pt | ta) | hp (i | ip) | hs -c | ht (c ( – | | _ | a | g | p | s | t) | tp) | hu (aw | tc) | i – (20 | go | ma) | i230 | iac (| – | /) | ibro | idea | ig01 | ikom | im1k | inno | ipaq | iris | yes (t | v) a | jbro | your mu | jigs | kddi | keji | kgt (| /) | klon | kpt | kwc – | kyo (c | k) | le (no | xi) | lg (g | / (k | l | u) | 50 | 54 | – (aw)) | libw | lynx | m1 w | m3ga | m50 / | ma (te | ui | xo) | mc (01 | 21 | bis) | m -CR | me (rc | ri) | mi (o8 | OA | ts) | MMEF | mo (01 | 02 | bi | de | do | t ( – | | o | v) | zz) | mt (50 | p1 | v) | mwbp | mywa | n10 (0-2) | n20 (2-3) | n30 (0 | 2) | n50 (0 | 2 | 5) | n7 (0 (0 | 1) | 10) | ne ((c | m) – | op | tf | wf | wg | wt) | cam (6 | i) | nzph | o2im | on (ti | wv) | ora | owg1 | p800 | pan (a | d | t) | pdxg | pg (13 | – ((08/01) | c)) | phil | pire | pl (ay | io) | pn -2 | po (ck | rt | se) | prox | psio | pt -g | q -a | qc (07 | 12 | 21 | 32 | 60 | – (2-7) | i -) ​​| qtek | R380 | r600 | raks | rim9 | ro (ve | Zo) | s55 / | sa (ge | ma | mm | ms | ny | va) | sc (01 | h – | oo | p -) ​​| sdk / | se (c ( – | 0 | 1) | 47 | lm | e | ri) | sgh – | shar | sion ( – | m) | sk -0 | sl (45 | id) | sm (al | ar | b3 | it | t5) | so (ft | ny) | sp (01 | h – | v – | v) | sy (01 | mb) | t2 (18 | 50) | t6 (00 | 10 | 18) | ta (gt | lk) | TCL – | TDG – | count (i | m) | tim – | t mo | to (pl | sh) | ts (70 | m – | m3 | m5) | tx -9 | up (. b | g1 | si) | UTST | V400 | V750 | veri | vi (rg | te) | vk (40 | 5 (0 -3) | -v) | vm40 | voda | vulc | vx (52 | 53 | 60 | 61 | 70 | 80 | 81 | 83 | 85 | 98) | w3c ( – |) | webc | whit | wi (g | nc | nw) | wmlb | wonu | x700 | yas – | your | zeto | zte – / i.test (a.substr (0.4))) check = true;}) (navigator.userAgent || navigator.vendor || window.opera);

return check;

} // controls for mobile and tablets

if (mobile_check () === true) {

}

different

{inpage_ad_oh = “ads”;} $ oh_addthis_fix_on_embedded = ”; oh_inject_addthis = document.getElementById (‘post-131467’). getElementsByClassName (“post_content”) (0); oh_inject_addthis.insertAd NeighborHTML (‘afterEnd’, $ oh_addthis_fix_on_embedded);

The “Justice League” Star Henry Cavill Dons “Superman: Flyby” Suit In Awesome Fan Art first appeared on Heroic Hollywood.