Justice League poster unveils Henry Cavill in black Superman suit

Digital artist Bosslogic and his team at Lineage Studios have shared a stunning fan poster for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with Henry Cavill’s Superman with the iconic black suit.

After Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ended with Henry Cavill’s Superman who sacrificed his life to defeat Doomsday, many fans hoped the Man of Steel would return to Justice League with the iconic black suit from the comics. Unfortunately, the black suit could not be seen in the theatrical cut of Justice League and was only briefly seen during a deleted scene that was part of the home media release of the movie in which Henry Cavill’s Superman explores a Kryptonian ship.

However, digital artist Bosslogic and artists from Lineage Studios have placed Henry Cavill’s black-fitting Superman front and in the center of a fan-made poster for the Justice League of Zack Snyder. In addition to Henry Cavill’s Superman on the poster, the Justice League teammates are featured in the theatrical version, as well as DC Comics characters who are meant to be included in Zack Snyder’s film clip.

Check the post below to see Henry Cavill’s Superman on the poster for the Justice League by Zack Snyder.

The future of Henry Cavill as Superman after Justice League is currently in doubt about reports about contentious contract negotiations and Warner Bros. and DC plan to focus their efforts on the introduction of Supergirl. While his planned Superman cameo in Shazam by Zachary Levi! film was cut after negotiations to resume his role fell through, Henry Cavill recently stated that he did not give up playing the character.

Here is the official summary for the Justice League from Zack Snyder:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even bigger enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman work together quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to resist this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented hero association – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from a catastrophic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Stay up to date with the latest news about Zack Snyder, Henry Cavill and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles?

Doom Patrol is a replica of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.