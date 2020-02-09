Justice League poster unveils Henry Cavill in black Superman suit

Digital artist BossLogic and his team at Lineage Studios have created a cool fan poster for the Zack Snyder version of Justice League, featuring Henry Cavill’s Superman with the iconic black suit from the comics.

After Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ended with Henry Cavill’s Superman who sacrificed his life to defeat Doomsday, many fans hoped the Man of Steel would return to Justice League with the iconic black suit from the comics. Unfortunately, the black suit could not be seen in the theatrical cut of Justice League and was only briefly seen during a deleted scene that was part of the home media release of the movie in which Henry Cavill’s Superman explores a Kryptonian ship.

However, digital artist Bosslogic and artists from Lineage Studios have placed Henry Cavill’s black-fitting Superman front and in the center of a fan-made poster for the Justice League of Zack Snyder. In addition to Superman on Henry Cavill’s poster, his teammates from the Justice League can be seen in the theatrical version, as well as DC Comics characters who are meant to be included in the Zack Snyder cut.

Check the post below to see Henry Cavill’s Superman on the poster for the Justice League by Zack Snyder.

The future of Henry Cavill as Superman after Justice League is currently in question amid reports of controversial contract negotiations and Warner Bros. and DC plans to focus their efforts on the introduction of Supergirl. While his planned Superman cameo in Shazam by Zachary Levi! film was cut after negotiations to resume his role fell through, Henry Cavill recently stated that he did not give up playing the character.

Here is the official summary for the Justice League from Zack Snyder:

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his new ally, Diana Prince, to face an even bigger enemy. Batman and Wonder Woman work together quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to resist this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented hero association – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may be too late to save the planet from a catastrophic attack.

Directed by Zack Snyder, Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons and Ciarán Hinds.

Justice League is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital HD. Stay up to date with the latest news about Zack Snyder, Henry Cavill and the future of the DC Extended Universe.

Source: Instagram

“The Witcher” by Henry Cavill introduces new photos for the poster and first look

Netflix has released a brand new poster for the Henry Cavill series The Witcher, along with a whole series of first look photos.

A beautiful poster for the upcoming Netflix series The Witcher debuted this morning with Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia. In addition, Netflix also dropped the first official photos of Anya Cholatra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, as well as two other stills that offer fans a fresh look at Geralt.

You can view the poster below and the new photos in the gallery by clicking on ‘Next’.

Based on the fantasy series of novels and short stories by Andrzej Sapkowski, Netflix’s The Witcher follows the assassin for hire named Geralt van Rivia (Henry Cavill). Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich will also serve as the executive producer of the series, while Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez and Charlotte Brändström are on board as director for the first season with eight episodes.

Here is the official summary for The Witcher:

The Witcher is based on the best-selling fantasy series and is an epic story about fate and the family. Geralt van Rivia, a lonely monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be more godless than animals. But when fate drives him to a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn together to control the increasingly volatile continent.

The Witcher plays Henry Cavill as Geralt van Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as starting magicians.

The Witcher will be available on Netflix at the end of 2019. Stay up to date with the latest updates for the upcoming Netflix series.