Justice has process to get Ukraine information from Giuliani

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General William Barr said Monday that the Justice Department is gathering information that President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is gathering in Ukraine about democratic rival Joe Biden and his son of the president.

But Barr warned that federal officials “must be very careful” with information from Ukraine. Attorney General’s comments at an unrelated news conference in Washington came a day after Senator Lindsey Graham said Barr told him that the department “had created a trial that Rudy could provide information and they would see if it was verified.”

“The DOJ has an obligation to have an open door for anyone who wants to provide us with information they find relevant,” said Barr. “But as I said to Senator Graham, we have to be very careful with all the information that comes from Ukraine. There are many agendas in Ukraine, many cross-currents. And we cannot take anything that we have received from Ukraine at face value. ”

The prospect that Giuliani may provide harmful information about one of the president’s political rivals to the Department of Justice, while Giuliani is under federal investigation, will criticize Democrats that Barr looks more like the president’s personal lawyer than the attorney’s office -general, deepen.

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani’s business transactions, including whether or not he has registered as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the case. They were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke about anonymity.

Giuliani was also a protagonist in Trump’s accusation, focusing on Trump’s dealings with the President of Ukraine and whether he misused his office by investigating the Bidens.

Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City who often appears in itinerant television interviews as a vocal defender of the president, has put forward unfounded allegations of corruption against Biden. Giuliani told Fox News on Sunday that he has a document relating to Biden’s son, Hunter, along with a memo from an official Democratic Party that documents communication with a reporter.

The Democratically-controlled House voted to accuse Trump and alleged Congress’s abuse of power and obstruction for urging Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, while postponing the delivery of nearly $ 400 million to Congress-approved security assistance for the Eastern European nation . Hunter Biden was a member of the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father managed the Ukrainian portfolio of the US government under President Barack Obama.

Trump was acquitted earlier this month by the senate led by the republicans.

Barr said the Justice Department had set up a process to collect information about Ukraine from Giuliani and others and that it would be carefully examined, but would leave a press conference without taking additional questions about the trial.

“We had set up an intake process in the field so that all information received about Ukraine could be carefully examined by the department and its partners in the intelligence community so that we could assess its origin and credibility,” Barr said. “And that goes for all the information that comes to the Ukraine department, including everything that Mr. Giuliani could offer.”

FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said the agency “collected information as we would anyway” and that federal agents “would evaluate it correctly.”

Bowdich would not answer the question whether Joe or Hunter Biden were being investigated by the FBI.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.